Watch now: North Mississippi Allstars bring rootsy rock to downtown Bloomington

LYNDSAY JONES
BLOOMINGTON — Next stop: Downtown Bloomington.
That's the Saturday itinerary for the
North Mississippi Allstars, the third band set to headline a free summer concert series sponsored by Pantagraph Media, The Castle Theatre and City of Bloomington.
The blues and Southern rock band said they plan to bring "danceable, rootsy
rock ' n ' roll" to this week's Saturdays on the Square concert.
The series features live music at the corner of Main and Jefferson streets from 7 to 8 p.m., with the area opening at 6 p.m. for seating.
Previous concerts included southern rockers Cordovas and the Great Peacock and former American Idol contestant Althea Grace.
Comprised of brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson, the four-time Grammy-nominated
North Mississippi Allstars also plans to play "good-time music with something for everyone."
"Danceable, rootsy rock-and-roll with lots of vocals and musical excursions," Luther said of the set list. "Fun for the whole family."
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
North Mississippi Allstars was formed in 1996 "as a collective of musicians that wanted to play in the style of North Mississippi Hill country music," Luther said.
"We always strove to play with musicians young and old and keep the sound and style of home alive, though experimenting and evolving over the years," he added.
The band has released 10 studio albums in the past 20 years with the most recent album, "Up and Rolling," released in 2019.
Luther said a new album from the band will be released next January after the COVID-19 pandemic derailed previous tour plans.
"We used the time at home to make our new record, 'Set Sail'," he said. "Taking care and making a truly inspired album was a positive side to not being able to tour."
The fourth and final Saturdays on the Square concert is scheduled for Sept. 4. It will feature Kalu and the Electric Joint.
Photos: Judging begins at McLean County Fair in Bloomington
080521-blm-loc-3fair
FFA superintendent Diane Weer; Brittnay Haag, horticulture educator with University of Illinois Extension; and 4-H judge Diane Cook examine some of the entries in the flower arranging competition.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
080421-blm-loc-2fair
Paula Sandage of Arrowsmith admires art displayed during the 4-H competition.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
080521-blm-loc-1fair
Landon Baker removes his Rhode Island Red rooster, Dusty, from his cage before the poultry judging on Wednesday at the McLean county Fair. Some 4-H exhibitors brought their entries to the west Bloomington fairgrounds for judging beginning Monday to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19. Most of the animal exhibits arrived Wednesday, the day the fair officially opened. The fair runs through Sunday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
080521-blm-loc-4fair
Channing Durbin, 11, cleaned up his poultry cages as he showed ducks and chickens at the McLean County Fair on Wednesday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
080521-blm-loc-5fair
Landon Baker holds his Rhode Island Red rooster, "Dusty," as his sister, Jayden, cleans his feet before poultry judging at the McLean County Fair on Wednesday. 4-H exhibitors brought their entries to the fairgrounds for judging beginning Monday to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
080521-blm-loc-6fair
A colorful tropical bird painted by Abigail Wilson of the Olympia Pacesetters was recognized during the art exhibition at the McLean County Fair on Wednesday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
080521-blm-loc-7fair
Greg Watkin, left, and Marlin Hendren, volunteers with the Gridley Golden Banners, moved around fans to cool off poultry cages at the McLean County Fair on Wednesday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
080521-blm-loc-8fair
Cody Lyon, who is studying agriculture at Heartland Community College, tried to size up the root systems on the winners of the hybrid field corn that was was on display at the McLean County Fair on Wednesday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!