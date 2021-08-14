Watch now: North Mississippi Allstars bring rootsy rock to downtown Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Next stop: Downtown Bloomington.

That's the Saturday itinerary for the North Mississippi Allstars, the third band set to headline a free summer concert series sponsored by Pantagraph Media, The Castle Theatre and City of Bloomington.

The blues and Southern rock band said they plan to bring "danceable, rootsy rock 'n' roll" to this week's Saturdays on the Square concert.

The series features live music at the corner of Main and Jefferson streets from 7 to 8 p.m., with the area opening at 6 p.m. for seating.

Previous concerts included southern rockers Cordovas and the Great Peacock and former American Idol contestant Althea Grace.

Comprised of brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson, the four-time Grammy-nominated North Mississippi Allstars also plans to play "good-time music with something for everyone."

"Danceable, rootsy rock-and-roll with lots of vocals and musical excursions," Luther said of the set list. "Fun for the whole family."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

North Mississippi Allstars was formed in 1996 "as a collective of musicians that wanted to play in the style of North Mississippi Hill country music," Luther said.

"We always strove to play with musicians young and old and keep the sound and style of home alive, though experimenting and evolving over the years," he added.

The band has released 10 studio albums in the past 20 years with the most recent album, "Up and Rolling," released in 2019.

Luther said a new album from the band will be released next January after the COVID-19 pandemic derailed previous tour plans.

"We used the time at home to make our new record, 'Set Sail'," he said. "Taking care and making a truly inspired album was a positive side to not being able to tour."

The fourth and final Saturdays on the Square concert is scheduled for Sept. 4. It will feature Kalu and the Electric Joint.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0