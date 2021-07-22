What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; closed; 6-9 p.m., October 16, Grimm Fantasy- Art Gasm; Tickets $50; dressing up encouraged; COVID guidelines; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.

Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; 9 a.m.-12 p.m., July 23, Kinder Summer Camp- STEAM Discoveries; Ages 5-6; July 1-31, Craft Beer Bingo; $15; 21+; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., July 23, Innovation Station MakerSpace Hours; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., July 25, Instructor-led STEAM Programming; 2-4 p.m., July 25, Innovation Station MakerSpace Hours; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., July 26-30, Summer Camp Discovery; Entering grades 1-6; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., July 29-30, Innovation Station MakerSpace Hours; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 7 p.m., July 23, Frankie Beverly & Maze Review; $25-$30; 7 p.m., July 24, Althea Grace, Saturdays on the Square; Free; 8 p.m., July 30, Arlo McKinley, $20-$23; 7 p.m., July 31, Cordovas and Great Peacock, Saturdays on the Square; Free; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; July 22-25, "Miscast Cabaret"; www.communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.

David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 7, Antique Auto Show; open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; face masks, social distancing required, groups of 10 or less; reservations are required for groups of 10 or more; donations are encouraged; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; box office closed; 7 p.m., Casting Crowns, Aug. 13; rescheduled date; tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the new date and time; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 28, Lauren Diagle World Tour; rescheduled date; Tickets $29.50-$126; VIP upgrades available; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.

Jazz UpFront; live performances; July 23, Candy Foster & Shades of Blue; July 24, Christopher McBride; July 25, TBA; July 28, Open Stage; facebook.com/jazzupfront.

Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; regular season postponed; Tartuffe The Imposter; Sep. 16-18, 23-26, 30 and Oct. 1-2; 1 hour and 45 minutes including intermission; heartlandtheatre.org.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra; 7 p.m., Aug. 5-7, Around the Town Chamber Music Festival Concert 1-3, 3 p.m., Aug. 8, Concert 4; ilsymphony.org.

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily; Free-$6.95; 12-3 p.m., Aug. 7, Ice Cream Social; 8:30-9:30 a.m, Aug. 11, Active Senior Walk; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.

Normal Theater, Normal; July 23-25, "Superman"; July 24-25, "The Goonies"; July 31-Aug. 1, "Summertime"; open with limited capacity; also online showings; normaltheater.com; 309-454-9722.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; "Is There Life after 50?", July 8-Aug. 15; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; open; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.

Five Points Washington, Washington; open; "Omelette: Chef of Denmark", July 28-29; July 23, Five Points Friday with Neal Bowling; July 24, Classic Mystery Tour and HFO Present Music of the Beatles; July 25, Jazz Nights featuring Water Street Stompers; July 30, Five Points Fridays with Top 4D; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.

Krannert Center, Urbana; virtual and outdoor events; Show Talk, through Aug. 15; Aug. 6, Dance for People with Parkinson's; krannertcenter.com.

Peoria Civic Center; box office open; July 24-28, TBT- The Basketball Tournament, $20+; 8 p.m., July 24, Chicago, $40+; 7:30 p.m., Aug. 15, Foreigner: The Hits on Tour; Tickets $51.50-$151; www.peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.

Illinois Mennonite Museum; open;10 a.m.-2 p.m.; every Friday and first Saturdays through October; 309-367-2551.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0