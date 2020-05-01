Remember the 'Goonies'? See them and movie favorites soon

“The idea of a live communal event that you can actually talk about with your friends immediately after it happens" is the draw, he said, and less of an option with on-demand movies. CBS is using social media to build “excitement about what we're doing” and encourage viewers to arrange family or virtual viewing parties, Benson said.

The overall rise in viewing with people stuck at home has included a ratings boost for the MeTV channel, with “I Love Lucy,” “The Dick Van Dyke Show" and “The Flintstones” on its slate of classic shows. According to Nielsen, the channel's prime-time viewership rose 5 percent from February to March.

That reflects a need for comfort, said Neal Sabin, vice chairman of Weigel Broadcasting Co., the owner of MeTV and sibling channels including Decades.

“None of us know what’s going to happen in the next six months. But we all know what happens on ‘I Love Lucy' when she switches jobs with Ricky," Sabin said. "It makes us feel like we’re in control a little bit.”

A fondly recalled series can draw a crowd, crisis or not, said Schur.

“TV has always functioned, especially comedy, as a sort of sustaining comfort food, where you can visit the people in the world over and over and over and over again,” he said.