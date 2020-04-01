Shaquille O’Neal explains his appearance at Joe Exotic’s ‘Tiger King’ zoo
Shaquille O'Neal explains his appearance at Joe Exotic's 'Tiger King' zoo

Shaquille O’Neal offered an explanation for his visit to the controversial big cat zoo run by Joe Exotic that was referenced on Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary series.

A short clip in the buzzy seven-part series’ first episode shows O’Neal at the G.W. Zoo in Oklahoma, where he’s seen on camera with a tiger cub.

On a recent episode of his "The Big Podcast with Shaq,” the four-time NBA Finals champion said he was nothing more than a visitor at the zoo.

“We’re there, and I dropped some donations for the tiger foods and all that," O’Neal said. “We take pictures with tigers. We went back a couple times. Then we go back another time, and we found out that he’s involved with all the stuff, and then, actually, I stopped going, but I had no idea all that stuff was going on.”

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for multiple offenses, including accusations of illegally selling tiger cubs and for an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

O’Neal, who notes on the podcast that he loves white tigers, said he never purchased one from Joe Exotic, and that he’s never harmed the animals.

“Do I put donations to these zoos to help these tigers out? I do it all the time. Do I own tigers personally at my house? No, but I love tigers," said the former Los Angeles Lakers center.

“Listen, people are going to make their own opinions, but again, I was just a visitor,” O’Neal continued. "I met this guy. Not my friend. Don’t know him. Never had any business dealings with him, and I had no idea any of that stuff was going on.”

