Shaquille O’Neal explains his appearance at Joe Exotic’s ‘Tiger King’ zoo

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for multiple offenses, including accusations of illegally selling tiger cubs and for an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

O’Neal, who notes on the podcast that he loves white tigers, said he never purchased one from Joe Exotic, and that he’s never harmed the animals.

“Do I put donations to these zoos to help these tigers out? I do it all the time. Do I own tigers personally at my house? No, but I love tigers," said the former Los Angeles Lakers center.

“Listen, people are going to make their own opinions, but again, I was just a visitor,” O’Neal continued. "I met this guy. Not my friend. Don’t know him. Never had any business dealings with him, and I had no idea any of that stuff was going on.”

