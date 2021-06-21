 Skip to main content
Springfield's Kidzeum of Health and Science reopens July 3

SPRINGFIELD — Learning doesn't stop just because it's summertime.

The Kidzeum of Health and Science is back nearly 16 months after being forced to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The museum features kid-oriented exhibits on sustainability and how to have a healthy body.

For the immediate future, the museum will only be open on the weekends from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The organization said on its website that, if community demand is high, hours will expand accordingly.

Face masks will be required as children younger than 12 years old are currently unable to be inoculated. The museum is also seeking volunteers to help the museum reopen and stay open.

Memberships were paused when Kidzeum closed on March 14, 2020, and will restart and be added to a new membership beginning July 3. Membership prices begin at an annual cost of $65.

Exhibits are focused on a healthy body, community and earth and feature interactive exhibits designed for anyone looking to learn of any age. Yet-to-be-announced special events are being planned at the museum for July, according to the website.

General admission costs $10 and is discounted for seniors, veterans and active military. Free at-home activities are also available online at https://kidzeum.org/learning.

