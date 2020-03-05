‘Busch Family Brewed’: Who’s who on the new MTV reality show that starts tonight

OK, now that we know more about Billy Sr., let’s move on to the rest of the family, with information from their MTV biographies.

Christi, wife of Busch Sr., is “the quintessential helicopter mom” who “admittedly struggles with loosening the reins on her children.” (Clydesdale pun!)

Billy Jr. played football at Priory and was a running back at the University of Mississippi. On the show, he’s dating Marissa. Her MTV bio says the two have been dating for a year, but a Facebook photo shows the couple at the 2017 Veiled Prophet ball. Billy Jr.’s bio says “he finds himself at odds with his family over his girlfriend … and whether or not she has the right ‘motives.’”

Haley (Villa Duchesne) is described as an actress; her IMDb page lists three credits, the most recent in 2016. She’s dated Clark for eight years, “but now she feels torn between waiting on Clark to propose and pursuing an acting career in Hollywood.”

Abbey “hates St. Louis and has found her forever home in Florida with her serious boyfriend, Matt.” Abbey and Matt LaMarr have accused a former St. Louis police officer of attacking LaMarr while the two were at the Wheelhouse downtown in May 2019.