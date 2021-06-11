Gone from WEEK-TV, meteorologist Jesse Guinn is back on TV

PEORIA — A familiar face is returning to Peoria TV newscasts.
Meteorologist Jesse Guinn, formerly of WEEK-TV, has been hired to do fill-in work at the news operation of WMBD-TV and WYZZ-TV.
Guinn said on Facebook, "Tune in this Saturday and Sunday to Channel 31 and Channel 43 for a special weekend surprise! ... I'm excited to start helping out every once and a while when the team takes time off."
Chris Yates, the news operation's chief meteorologist, said on Facebook, "I'm pleased to announce that a familiar face will soon be doing some fill-in work. ... We are happy to have a talented meteorologist like Jesse helping us out."
Guinn also told the Journal Star that he has been hired as a full-time instructor at Lincoln College with its Radio, Television, New Media Department.
6 Central Illinois residents share their hopes as Illinois enters phase five
As Illinois enters phase five, we check in with six residents The Pantagraph has been profiling since the start of the pandemic. What does life look like today? What comes next?
The Pantagraph for more than a year has been chronicling the experiences of six area residents as they navigate the challenges of COVD-19 and its aftermath.
The Pantagraph for more than a year has been chronicling the experiences of six area residents as they navigate the challenges of COVD-19 and its aftermath.
The Pantagraph for more than a year has been chronicling the experiences of six area residents as they navigate the challenges of COVD-19 and its aftermath.
The Pantagraph for more than a year has been chronicling the experiences of six area residents as they navigate the challenges of COVD-19 and its aftermath.
The Pantagraph for more than a year has been chronicling the experiences of six area residents as they navigate the challenges of COVD-19 and its aftermath.
The Pantagraph for more than a year has been chronicling the experiences of six area residents as they navigate the challenges of COVD-19 and its aftermath.