 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Gone from WEEK-TV, meteorologist Jesse Guinn is back on TV

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PEORIA — A familiar face is returning to Peoria TV newscasts.

Meteorologist Jesse Guinn, formerly of WEEK-TV, has been hired to do fill-in work at the news operation of WMBD-TV and WYZZ-TV.

Guinn said on Facebook, "Tune in this Saturday and Sunday to Channel 31 and Channel 43 for a special weekend surprise! ... I'm excited to start helping out every once and a while when the team takes time off."

Chris Yates, the news operation's chief meteorologist, said on Facebook, "I'm pleased to announce that a familiar face will soon be doing some fill-in work. ... We are happy to have a talented meteorologist like Jesse helping us out."

Guinn also told the Journal Star that he has been hired as a full-time instructor at Lincoln College with its Radio, Television, New Media Department.

6 Central Illinois residents share their hopes as Illinois enters phase five

As Illinois enters phase five, we check in with six residents The Pantagraph has been profiling since the start of the pandemic. What does life look like today? What comes next? 

Support Local Journalism. Become a member today. Here's how.

Life under COVID: Teacher, mom eager for normalcy
Local News
editor's pick top story

Life under COVID: Teacher, mom eager for normalcy

  • Lenore Sobota
  • Updated
  • 0

The Pantagraph for more than a year has been chronicling the experiences of six area residents as they navigate the challenges of COVD-19 and its aftermath. 

Life under COVID: Bloomington music instructor sees hope
Local News
top story

Life under COVID: Bloomington music instructor sees hope

  • Sierra Henry
  • Updated
  • 0

The Pantagraph for more than a year has been chronicling the experiences of six area residents as they navigate the challenges of COVD-19 and its aftermath.

Life under COVID: Bloomington High grad eager to move forward
Local News
editor's pick top story

Life under COVID: Bloomington High grad eager to move forward

  • Sierra Henry
  • Updated
  • 0

The Pantagraph for more than a year has been chronicling the experiences of six area residents as they navigate the challenges of COVD-19 and its aftermath.

Life under COVID: ​Pontiac teacher making up for lost time
Local News

Life under COVID: ​Pontiac teacher making up for lost time

  • Kelsey Watznauer
  • Updated
  • 0

The Pantagraph for more than a year has been chronicling the experiences of six area residents as they navigate the challenges of COVD-19 and its aftermath.

Life under COVID: ​‘Very thankful’ to serve teens’ needs in Clinton
Local News
top story

Life under COVID: ​‘Very thankful’ to serve teens’ needs in Clinton

  • Kade Heather
  • Updated
  • 0

The Pantagraph for more than a year has been chronicling the experiences of six area residents as they navigate the challenges of COVD-19 and its aftermath. 

Life under COVID: Carle BroMenn Medical Center recounts an exhausting 16 months
Local News

Life under COVID: Carle BroMenn Medical Center recounts an exhausting 16 months

  • LYNDSAY JONES
  • Updated
  • 0

The Pantagraph for more than a year has been chronicling the experiences of six area residents as they navigate the challenges of COVD-19 and its aftermath. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Latino group sues to block Democrat-drawn maps in Illinois

Latino group sues to block Democrat-drawn maps in Illinois

Illinois Democrats used inadequate data and an opaque process to draw new legislative districts, a Latino civil rights organization argued in the latest lawsuit seeking to block the maps from being used for statehouse elections over the next decade.

Watch Now: Related Video

James Wan has revealed the full title for ‘Aquaman 2’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News