Gone from WEEK-TV, meteorologist Jesse Guinn is back on TV

PEORIA — A familiar face is returning to Peoria TV newscasts.

Meteorologist Jesse Guinn, formerly of WEEK-TV, has been hired to do fill-in work at the news operation of WMBD-TV and WYZZ-TV.

Guinn said on Facebook, "Tune in this Saturday and Sunday to Channel 31 and Channel 43 for a special weekend surprise! ... I'm excited to start helping out every once and a while when the team takes time off."

Chris Yates, the news operation's chief meteorologist, said on Facebook, "I'm pleased to announce that a familiar face will soon be doing some fill-in work. ... We are happy to have a talented meteorologist like Jesse helping us out."

Guinn also told the Journal Star that he has been hired as a full-time instructor at Lincoln College with its Radio, Television, New Media Department.

