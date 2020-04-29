How the COVID-19 crisis brought 'Parks and Recreation' back for a one-time special

"That was a real trick because our last season aired in (2015) but took place in 2017 and the finale jumped to 2065, so the first thing I had to do was say, where the hell is everyone? Almost no one is in Pawnee still," "Parks" executive producer Mike Schur said in a teleconference with reporters Tuesday. "But for a fan who cares about canon, they should consider it canon. We never mentioned (this get-together via video chat) it in the finale when they met up, that it had taken place — OK, we didn't know it was going to happen — but I would certainly consider it canon. We had to go back and retrofit everything and make sure it made sense."