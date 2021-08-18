 Skip to main content
'Idol Across America' open virtual Zoom auditions in Illinois

ALTON — The search for the next superstar "American Idol" is on in Illinois.

The open call virtual Zoom auditions for "American Idol" will take place Wednesday, Aug. 25, via custom-built Zoom technology.

During this season's first round of "American Idol," hopefuls can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback for a chance at making "Idol" history and being crowned the next "American Idol" as the groundbreaking show enters season five with ABC and a historic 20th season for the franchise overall.

For the second year in a row, "Idol Across America," the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, features auditions days for all 50 states, plus Washington D.C., making auditions easier than ever.

"American Idol" alum Grace Kinstler will be featured during the Illinois auditions, joining hopefuls in the waiting room for Q&A, audition tips and more.

Visit www.americanidol.com/auditions for more information about "Idol Across America" and specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, and terms and conditions.

