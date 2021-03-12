Illinois-filmed ‘Fargo’ set the standard for TV and movie crews after coronavirus production shutdown

CHICAGO — Coronavirus was the plot twist the team behind the FX series “Fargo” did not see coming. Most of the fourth season had been shot when filming of Chicago TV shows stopped in March 2020 because of the pandemic.

“We were actually within two-and-a-half, three weeks from completing ... our mission,” executive producer Warren Littlefield told the Tribune by phone. “And I think it was very difficult for everyone to go, But, we’re so close! We had one actor that basically packed his bags and went to the airport and said, Yeah, no, I’m leaving.”

Chris Rock and Jason Schwartzman star on the anthology series’ fourth season, which follows two warring 1950 Kansas City crime families. This was the first time “Fargo” filmed in Chicago; past seasons shot in Canada. Littlefield said the show’s team looked at the architecture in Toronto, Kansas City and Cleveland before setting up at Cinespace Chicago Film Studios on the West Side in 2019.