Illinois native Victor Solomon finishes fifth in season finale of 'The Voice' on NBC
PEORIA — Victor Solomon's journey on "The Voice" ended short of victory but long on memories.

The 2017 Peoria High School graduate finished fifth on the long-running NBC singing-competition series. Results of viewer voting online and by smartphone were announced live during the season finale Tuesday night.

Solomon debuted on the show March 1, the season premiere, and was coached on it by singer-songwriter John Legend. Solomon advanced in the competition through decisions by the program's celebrity coaches and votes from viewers.

"I think it's been an incredible ride," Solomon said to Legend just before the final places were announced. "The connection is great, man, and I'm forever grateful to have worked with you."

Solomon and Legend performed a duet Tuesday night, a rendition of "Someday We'll All Be Free," first recorded in 1973 by the late Donny Hathaway.

Actual vote totals for "The Voice" finalists were not revealed. Voting closed at 6 a.m. Peoria time Tuesday. Each of the five finalists performed two numbers during "The Voice" episode Monday night, when voting commenced.

The winner was soul singer Cam Anthony, a 19-year-old from Philadelphia. He won $100,000 and a recording contract with Universal Music Group.

In second place was Kenzie Wheeler, a country singer from Florida.

Finishing third was Jordan Matthew Young, a roots-rock/country/blues singer from Utah. Fourth was Rachel Mac, a 16-year-old rock singer from Michigan.

Solomon grew up in Peoria with three siblings and his mother, Barbara.

According to his "Voice" biography, Solomon started singing in church when he was 6. He won his eighth-grade talent show by singing a John Legend song, "Ordinary People."

At Peoria High, Solomon performed in madrigals and in the school's mixed ensemble. He also was a captain on the Lions' football team that won the 2016 Class 5A state championship. He was a linebacker and occasional running back.

Solomon sings in the gospel choir at North Carolina Agricultural & Technical University, where he is a 22-year-old senior. He also serves on the Student Government Association executive board.

The historically Black college in Greensboro, North Carolina, selected Solomon as Mr. A&T. That prestigious competition includes talent, oratory and a question-and-answer session.

Solomon already has said he's postponed his graduation until December.

"The Voice" has helped Solomon receive national and international notice. A story Tuesday on the website of the British newspaper The Sun made note of Solomon — although it stated he was from Greensboro but currently was living in Peoria.

