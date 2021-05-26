Illinois native Victor Solomon finishes fifth in season finale of 'The Voice' on NBC

PEORIA — Victor Solomon's journey on "The Voice" ended short of victory but long on memories.

The 2017 Peoria High School graduate finished fifth on the long-running NBC singing-competition series. Results of viewer voting online and by smartphone were announced live during the season finale Tuesday night.

Solomon debuted on the show March 1, the season premiere, and was coached on it by singer-songwriter John Legend. Solomon advanced in the competition through decisions by the program's celebrity coaches and votes from viewers.

"I think it's been an incredible ride," Solomon said to Legend just before the final places were announced. "The connection is great, man, and I'm forever grateful to have worked with you."

Solomon and Legend performed a duet Tuesday night, a rendition of "Someday We'll All Be Free," first recorded in 1973 by the late Donny Hathaway.

Actual vote totals for "The Voice" finalists were not revealed. Voting closed at 6 a.m. Peoria time Tuesday. Each of the five finalists performed two numbers during "The Voice" episode Monday night, when voting commenced.

The winner was soul singer Cam Anthony, a 19-year-old from Philadelphia. He won $100,000 and a recording contract with Universal Music Group.