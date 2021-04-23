Illinois woman hosts new HGTV design show '$50K Three Ways’

“Since we do this in real life, we have a good handle on it. We typically are used to working with 30 projects at a time, and with ‘$50K Three Ways,’ that takes up 11 of them,” Brooks said. “We work as a well-oiled machine getting all these projects done. So it’s kind of crazy. We do have our moments though, where it gets hard and we’re late night in here with wine and pizza crying together. But it’s few and far between.”

Besides being the designer, Brooks also plays the role of relationship counselor on the show as she helps couples choose which rooms to make over. She said the drama stems from construction problems, material shipping delays and homeowner indecision. The series premiere follows a Grayslake couple contemplating between renovating their master bedroom, kitchen and foyer.

Ebony Wilson, who graduated from North Chicago three years before Brooks, plans to tune in. She said Brooks is a great representative of the tight-knit community of North Chicago.