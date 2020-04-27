Long before ‘Tiger King,’ Chicago had its own Joe Exotic

“He was an eccentric fellow, colorful, liked to talk. He didn’t always follow a train of thought that well but was surprisingly willing to show me around.”

Womack didn’t seem to have the kind of rivalry with animal rights activists that Joe Exotic had in the Netflix documentary with Carole Baskin, the big cat advocate Exotic was convicted of trying to have killed.

But they were definitely on his case. Debbie Leahy, president of Illinois Animal Action Inc., called the agreement to turn over the zoo a “joke” and said she planned to go ahead with a protest of the zoo. By the end of 1997, the new board had planned to move some of the 70 remaining animals to the Detroit Zoo and renamed it Deerpath Animal Haven & Zoological Society.

And that might have been that.

“Former zoo owner charged in murder plot,” said the Dec. 1998 headline, “charged with hiring a man to kill the husband of his new girlfriend,” the story explained. Later, it would be revealed that the hit man was a cop, and the woman had lived with Womack for about a month before reconciling with her husband.