Remembering James Lipton: His best interviews from 'Inside the Actors Studio'

Paul Newman (1994)

In 1994, Lipton kicked off "Inside the Actors Studio" with none other than screen icon Newman, who served as president of the studio from 1982 to 1994. Together, the pair went behind the scenes of a number of Newman's projects, including "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," "The Long Hot Summer" and "The Left-handed Gun."

Bradley Cooper (2011)

Lipton often said he most looked forward to interviewing one of his own students who had achieved enough success to come full circle on his show. That student ended up being Cooper, who could barely keep it together for his edition of "Inside the Actors Studio."

The "A Star Is Born" mastermind had appeared on the program in the past as a curious pupil posing questions from the audience to his acting heroes.

Dave Chappelle (2006)

Comedian Chappelle got serious while speaking with Lipton about his complicated road to fame and then-recent headline-making decision to walk away from a $50-million deal with Comedy Central.

"The higher up I went, the less happy I was," Chappelle said during the conversation. "Once you get famous, you can't get unfamous. You can get infamous, but you can't get unfamous."