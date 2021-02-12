 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘Schitt’s Creek’-inspired pop-up begins in Chicago's Lincoln Park
0 comments
topical

‘Schitt’s Creek’-inspired pop-up begins in Chicago's Lincoln Park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SAG Awards Nominations

This image released by Pop TV shows, from left, Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Dan Levy from the series "Schitt's Creek." With the reopening of indoor dining in Chicago, Replay Lincoln Park is inviting guests back for a dysfunctional family gathering, a la TV’s best (worst?) family: the Roses from “Schitt’s Creek.”

 POP TV VIA AP

CHICAGO — With the reopening of indoor dining in Chicago, Replay Lincoln Park is inviting guests back for a dysfunctional family gathering, a la TV’s best (worst?) family: the Roses from “Schitt’s Creek.”

Beginning Friday and running through April 1, the pop-up experience channels the best of Schitt’s Creek — the show and its fictional setting — with decor from the Rosebud Motel, Cafe Tropical, the famous town sign, Moira’s “wig wall” and more. Of course the pop-up includes themed food and drink as well.

From Wednesdays through Sundays, the “Rose Apothecary,” the business run by son David Rose and his boyfriend (then husband) Patrick Brewer, will sell goods from actual Chicago vendors and artists.

Reservations cost $20, which gets applied as a $20 drink credit. Up to six people are allowed in group reservations. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Unearthed tweets show Jamie Raskin, Joe Biden saying 'fight like hell

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News