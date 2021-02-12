‘Schitt’s Creek’-inspired pop-up begins in Chicago's Lincoln Park

CHICAGO — With the reopening of indoor dining in Chicago, Replay Lincoln Park is inviting guests back for a dysfunctional family gathering, a la TV’s best (worst?) family: the Roses from “Schitt’s Creek.”

Beginning Friday and running through April 1, the pop-up experience channels the best of Schitt’s Creek — the show and its fictional setting — with decor from the Rosebud Motel, Cafe Tropical, the famous town sign, Moira’s “wig wall” and more. Of course the pop-up includes themed food and drink as well.

From Wednesdays through Sundays, the “Rose Apothecary,” the business run by son David Rose and his boyfriend (then husband) Patrick Brewer, will sell goods from actual Chicago vendors and artists.

Reservations cost $20, which gets applied as a $20 drink credit. Up to six people are allowed in group reservations.

