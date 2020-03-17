This ‘Simpsons’ writer is fed up with ‘nefarious’ coronavirus conspiracy theories

First the coronavirus came for “The Simpsons.” Now one of the show’s writers is coming for the people who tried to link his episode to the outbreak.

In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Bill Oakley, co-author of the 1993 episode “Marge in Chains,” expressed his frustration with internet users who made it appear as if his work predicted the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, three stills of characters contracting and spreading an ominous cloud of germs went viral on social media, drawing comparisons to previous scenarios in which “The Simpsons” seemed to foretell Donald Trump’s presidency or the Disney-Fox merger years in advance.

The conspiracy theory has since been debunked, however, as a fourth image — which shows a news anchor reporting on “corona virus” — was revealed to be photoshopped. In fact, that still hails from a different episode entirely.

The culprits behind the misleading collage also lifted a scene from “Marge in Chains,” which sees an Asian character cough into a package addressed to Homer Simpson.