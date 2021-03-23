Watch now: Bloomington Bed Blitz co-founder to be on 'Drew Barrymore Show'

BLOOMINGTON — Robert Bosquez of Bloomington isn’t just a do-gooder; he is a “DrewGooder.”
Bosquez will be featured on “The Drew Barrymore Show” that airs at 9 a.m. Thursday on WMBD-TV. Her “DrewGooder” feature highlights people who help their communities.
That certainly describes Bosquez.
Head custodian at Unit 5’s Benjamin Elementary School, Bosquez also is co-founder of the Bed Blitz, an initiative that makes beds for children; a volunteer at the West Bloomington Revitalization Project’s Tool Library and a member of WBRP’s board.
“He’s really easy going,” said Larissa Armstrong, president of the West Bloomington Revitalization Project. "He’s fun to work with and always willing to lend a hand.”
Noting his skill at building things, Armstrong said, “He’s very passionate about that. He uses WBRP to share that talent and passion.”
Bosquez was saluted as a Central Illinois Hero on WMBD-TV in late January. A producer for “The Drew Barrymore Show” saw the story and contacted him about being on the talk show.
The interview with Barrymore was done via Zoom teleconference.
“She was super cool and east to talk to,” said Bosquez. “I was star-struck initially. I still can’t believe it. It went by so quick.”
Getting to meet the actress-turned-talk-show-host, even virtually, was nice, Bosquez said, but “for me, the number one thing is the exposure to make more people aware of this hidden need.”
He hopes that as word spreads, other communities might launch similar projects.
Armstrong hopes it attracts more local support to WBRP, too,
“We always need volunteers. We always need financial support. We always need people excited about participating in community building,” said Armstrong.
When Bosquez asked Recycling Furniture for Families what was the top item requested, they replied, “Beds.”
When the Bed Blitz started in 2015, they raised enough money to build 40 beds but received more than 100 requests. “It inspired me to keep this program going and growing,” he said.
“It’s a whole kit, not just a bed,” said Bosquez. It includes a twin-size wood frame and mattress, a book, fleece blanket, pillow, sheet set, laundry detergent, toothbrush, toothpaste, stuffed animal and a handmade quilt.
The “blitz” has become an annual event that brings together volunteers on one day to build 100 beds. A smaller number are built in what he calls “mini builds” by small groups at locations such as churches.
Like so many things, the blitz was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic but Bosquez and a few other volunteers have made 45 beds and have 10 more to go. They hope to bring back the "blitz" in October.
“We are a great community. It’s nice to see Bloomington-Normal get some recognition,” said Bosquez. “Any time you do things for kiddoes, the Bloomington-Normal community responds.”
