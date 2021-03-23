Watch now: Bloomington Bed Blitz co-founder to be on 'Drew Barrymore Show'

Bosquez was saluted as a Central Illinois Hero on WMBD-TV in late January. A producer for “The Drew Barrymore Show” saw the story and contacted him about being on the talk show.

The interview with Barrymore was done via Zoom teleconference.

“She was super cool and east to talk to,” said Bosquez. “I was star-struck initially. I still can’t believe it. It went by so quick.”

Getting to meet the actress-turned-talk-show-host, even virtually, was nice, Bosquez said, but “for me, the number one thing is the exposure to make more people aware of this hidden need.”

He hopes that as word spreads, other communities might launch similar projects.

Armstrong hopes it attracts more local support to WBRP, too,

“We always need volunteers. We always need financial support. We always need people excited about participating in community building,” said Armstrong.

When Bosquez asked Recycling Furniture for Families what was the top item requested, they replied, “Beds.”