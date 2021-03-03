Watch now: Could they BE any cuter? Shedd Aquarium penguins explore 'Friends' set recreation

Four penguins from the Shedd Aquarium recently enjoyed a field trip with a '90s pop culture flavor.

Magellanic penguins Howard, Georgia, Fitz and Mercedes recently visited "The FRIENDS Experience," a space dedicated to the popular "Friends" television series. The exhibition on Michigan Avenue in Chicago includes 12 rooms of set recreations, original props and costumes, photo opportunities, a store and a set for Central Perk, the iconic fictional coffee shop featured heavily on the show.

This isn't the first high-profile field trip for the aquarium's penguins, who also have taken trips to the Field Museum and Soldier Field, among other locations. Officials say the staff works hard to provide a variety of stimulating experiences for the animals as part of their care.