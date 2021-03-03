 Skip to main content
Watch now: Could they BE any cuter? Shedd Aquarium penguins explore 'Friends' set recreation
Four penguins from the Shedd Aquarium recently enjoyed a field trip with a '90s pop culture flavor. 

Magellanic penguins Howard, Georgia, Fitz and Mercedes recently visited "The FRIENDS Experience," a space dedicated to the popular "Friends" television series. The exhibition on Michigan Avenue in Chicago includes 12 rooms of set recreations, original props and costumes, photo opportunities, a store and a set for Central Perk, the iconic fictional coffee shop featured heavily on the show. 

This isn't the first high-profile field trip for the aquarium's penguins, who also have taken trips to the Field Museum and Soldier Field, among other locations. Officials say the staff works hard to provide a variety of stimulating experiences for the animals as part of their care. 

"The FRIENDS Experience" is set to reopen to the public on Wednesday, March 17, with a portion of ticket proceeds being donated to My Block, My Hood, My City, a nonprofit that aims to support underprivileged youth. Exhibition organizers said it would employ a number of COVID-19 safety measures, including temperature checks, required masks and timed ticketing. 

See photos from the penguins' field trip: 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

