Watch now: Towanda's Duncan Manor to be featured in new HGTV series

TOWANDA — The nearly 150-year-old Duncan Manor is headed to the television screen again.

It will be featured in a new HGTV cable series, “Cheap Old Houses,” to be hosted by Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein and premiere this summer. The Finkelsteins have an Instagram feed with images of property bargains that are architecturally intact and available for less than $150,000.

For the eight-episode HGTV series, cameras will follow them as they visit cities and small towns to tour low-priced older homes and also stop to see restorations of saved homes formerly featured on their "Cheap Old Houses" Instagram feed.

Duncan Manor, an 1860s-era Italianate, three-story brick farmhouse that is visible from Interstate 55 on Towanda-Barnes Road in rural Towanda, is one of the sites where the series will be filmed. The Pantagraph has provided the show with material for the episode.

It’s not the first time the manor has been featured in a television series.