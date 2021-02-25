Watch now: Towanda's Duncan Manor to be featured in new HGTV series

TOWANDA — The nearly 150-year-old Duncan Manor is headed to the television screen again.
It will be featured in a new HGTV cable series, “Cheap Old Houses,” to be hosted by Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein and premiere this summer. The Finkelsteins have an Instagram feed with images of property bargains that are architecturally intact and available for less than $150,000.
For the eight-episode HGTV series, cameras will follow them as they visit cities and small towns to tour low-priced older homes and also stop to see restorations of saved homes formerly featured on their "Cheap Old Houses" Instagram feed.
Duncan Manor, an 1860s-era Italianate, three-story brick farmhouse that is visible from Interstate 55 on Towanda-Barnes Road in rural Towanda, is one of the sites where the series will be filmed. The Pantagraph has provided the show with material for the episode.
It’s not the first time the manor has been featured in a television series.
Last year, the FX series “Fargo” spent time filming at Duncan Manor, one of more than 30 sites in McLean County listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
In 2007, the house was named to the state’s Ten Most Endangered Historic Places, but various owners have been renovating the structure since then. That work has included new porches and glass panes for its 65 windows.
Among other things, the manor has been the scene of musical performances.
The manor also was part of a haunted house "tour" in 2017 that featured performers from Community Players Theater portraying the original owner, William Duncan, and his family.
Duncan was a livestock breeder and the large building, with its three-story winding staircase and twin brick towers, was considered a symbol of his success.
Updates on the “Cheap Old Houses” series will be posted on the HGTV.com website.
