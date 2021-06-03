Who are these new faces? A look at 4 WMBD/WYZZ-TV newcomers

This year, the news operation at WMBD-TV and WYZZ-TV has seen four new arrivals.

Here is the roster of newcomers:

Shabnam Danesh

Originally from Rhode Island, Danesh came to Peoria from Washington, DC after graduating from American University with a master's degree in journalism and public affairs. Prior to journalism, she was a criminal justice researcher and legal administrator. She also holds a master's degree in criminal justice, bachelor's degree in psychology, and paralegal certificate.

She loves animals, the beach, traveling, spending time with family and friends, and a good cup of coffee.

Liz Lape

Liz Lape graduated from DePaul University in 2020, earning a bachelor's degree in communication and media with a minor in media and cinema studies. In the summer of 2019, Liz went abroad to live in Rome, Italy, studying Italian film and culture at Italiaidea Scuola Di Italiano.

In her free time, Liz enjoys nature photography, hiking and yoga.

Nina McFarlane

Born and raised in St. Charles, Nina McFarlane graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in journalism in December 2020. During her time there, she was a reporter, producer, and anchor for TV-10 News, as well as a news reporter for ISU's student radio station, 103.3 WZND.

She said she is excited to continue to learn more about the community.

Demetrios Sanders

Sanders comes to Peoria from Terre Haute, Ind., where he worked as a multi-media journalist. In Terre Haute, his stories included covering the resuming of the federal death penalty after 17 years.

Demetrios is from Ecorse, Mich., a small city right outside of Detroit. In 2017, he graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in broadcasting and cinematic arts. When he isn't covering stories, you can find Demetrios rooting on his favorite sports teams. He is a big fan of the Michigan Wolverines, Detroit Tigers and Detroit Pistons.

Other recent arrivals at the station include Liam Donahue, Annie Kate and Adam Sherwinski, all of whom came to the station late last year.

