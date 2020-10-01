WMBD-TV anchor Eugene Daniel is leaving town

Eugene Daniel took a long, lonely road almost 10 years ago to Peoria, fresh out of college and not knowing a local soul.
After ascending to a prime news-anchor position at WMBD-TV (31), Daniel now will be heading to Hampton Roads.
Daniel has accepted a job as a reporter at WVEC-TV (13), the ABC affiliate in Hampton, Va. The station also serves Norfolk, Newport News and Virginia Beach.
It's closer to family and friends for Daniel, who is from suburban Atlanta and is a graduate of Elon University in North Carolina. His father, also named Eugene Daniel, played 14 seasons as an NFL cornerback, mostly for the Indianapolis Colts.
From a career standpoint, the move makes sense, too. The Norfolk television market, ranked 42nd nationally, is bigger than the Peoria-Bloomington market (120th).
P e r s o n a l N e w s ~— Eugene Daniel III (@eugenedanielTV) September 24, 2020
Central Illinois, my time as a Midwesterner is coming to an end. My last day at WMBD/WYZZ will be October 9.
Can’t say T H A N K Y O U enough. It’s been one heck of ride, and I’m excited for the new journey! pic.twitter.com/FOkRkoEwV2
None of that appears to make easier Daniel's impending departure. Oct. 9 is to be his last day on the air in Peoria, as anchor or co-anchor of three nightly newscasts on CBS affiliate WMBD and one on Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV (43).
"It's such a big shift, since I've been here and called Peoria my home for all of my adult years outside of college," said Daniel, who turns 32 later this month. "The first time I say different call letters will be very weird for me. I'll probably want to say 'WMBD' for a very long time.
"I'm still wrapping my brain around the transition."
Daniel is among the longest-running current TV-news personalities in the Peoria market. His first on-air day in Virginia is to be Oct. 19.
As for who replaces Daniel in the anchor chair at 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., WMBD was to announce that during its evening newscasts Thursday.
Nick in the Morning couldn't persuade WMBD News Director Shaun Newell to divulge the new anchor's identity. But Newell said that person isn't a stranger to local viewers.
"The person is familiar in the market," Newell said. "It won't be somebody from outside of central Illinois. They're already familiar with the small towns and how things work around here."
Daniel wasn't familiar with any of that when he arrived in Peoria in 2011 as a WMBD reporter. Quickly, he became rooted at the station and in the community.
For much of his time here, Daniel has worked with youth at St. Paul Baptist Church in Peoria. He also served on civic boards and has been taking online classes toward a master of divinity degree.
"Coming up from the South, I didn't know if there would be a cultural difference in how people operate in the Midwest," Daniel said. "What I found was Peoria is filled with people who work hard, and they are giving.
"It's been that community that accepted this kid from the South, who had no friends anywhere in central Illinois, and embraced him as one of their own. And for that I'm incredibly grateful. I don't take it lightly."
Nor did he take lightly his local role-model status and his high-profile job.
"The station allowed for me to be the voice of the station," Daniel said. "What that means, being a Black man in that position and knowing what that shows to young kids who look like me, I don't take any of that for granted, what Peoria has afforded me the ability to do."
LOOK BACK: 20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we miss
Aleta Jane's Cafe
Bec's Far East Texas Grill
Beningo's
Carlos O'Kelly's
Chi Chi's
Crazy Planet Kitchen
Divino, The Fishmarket
Double Nickel Drive-In
Gracious Affairs
Ground Round
Hayashi
Henry Wellington
If you enjoyed this...
Kip's Family Restaurant
Le Peep
Piccolo Piccolo
Pumpernickel's Deli
Sonoma Cucina
Susie's Cafe
Tien Tsin
Tuxedo Junction
Stay tuned in
Get the latest information on hit TV shows and more with our weekly newsletter!