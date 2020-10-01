WMBD-TV anchor Eugene Daniel is leaving town

"I'm still wrapping my brain around the transition."

Daniel is among the longest-running current TV-news personalities in the Peoria market. His first on-air day in Virginia is to be Oct. 19.

As for who replaces Daniel in the anchor chair at 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., WMBD was to announce that during its evening newscasts Thursday.

Nick in the Morning couldn't persuade WMBD News Director Shaun Newell to divulge the new anchor's identity. But Newell said that person isn't a stranger to local viewers.

"The person is familiar in the market," Newell said. "It won't be somebody from outside of central Illinois. They're already familiar with the small towns and how things work around here."

Daniel wasn't familiar with any of that when he arrived in Peoria in 2011 as a WMBD reporter. Quickly, he became rooted at the station and in the community.

For much of his time here, Daniel has worked with youth at St. Paul Baptist Church in Peoria. He also served on civic boards and has been taking online classes toward a master of divinity degree.