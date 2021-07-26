 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

WWE plans scripted series about 1990s wrestling steroid trial

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“Money in the Bank” reminded the wrestling world how important fan attendance at live events is to the product.

Vince McMahon is bringing wrestling back to the ‘90s.

The WWE boss is collaborating with Blumhouse Television for a limited scripted series about the steroid trial of the 1990s that threatened to crumble an empire, the company announced Monday.

“The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon” will cover the scandalous affair, which saw McMahon stand trial for illegal steroid distribution after being indicted in the Eastern District of New York in 1993.

Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon attends a press conference to announce that WWE Wrestlemania 29 will be held at MetLife Stadium in 2013 at MetLife Stadium on February 16, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

According to prosecutors, McMahon had frequently and consistently supplied anabolic steroids to his wrestlers at WWF, which was what the WWE was called then, provided by Pennsylvania doctor George Zahorian.

Zahorian, who was about to be convicted of a dozen counts of illegally distributing drugs, leaked the names of his celebrity clients, including superstars Hulk Hogan and Roddy Piper, then turned on McMahon himself.

McMahon was eventually acquitted on all charges and the sordid tale was hastily forgotten by WWE, except for a brief callback by his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, when she compared the trial to Sept. 11 just days after the attacks.

People are also reading…

“We have a dramatic, riveting saga — one that’s crazier than fiction — that will appeal to the cross-section of Blumhouse and WWE fans,” Blumhouse Television President Chris McCumber said in a statement.

“The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon” will be the first scripted portrayal of McMahon, who has spent a career trying to manage his own public image.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kirsten Dunst secretly gave birth to her second child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News