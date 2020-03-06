These Disney mouse ears cost $78 and people will buy them

A colorful Disney mouse ear hat went on sale for $78 Friday to mark the opening of the new theme park attraction, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. And it’s not the most expensive set of ears Walt Disney World has ever sold.

It’s part of a growing trend of designer mouse ears sold in the park and on sites like Etsy where artists play with the classic ear and beanie shape. They add satin, rhinestones and characters and even light-up gimmicks. They sell for $30 a pop, twice the price of the classic felt and plastic ear hat sold in Disney theme parks since the 1960s. The park also has a line of designer and specialty ear hats that sell for as much as $600.

Getting a pair of Mickey Mouse ears embroidered with your name has been a rite of passage for more than 50 years, inspired by the simple cap first seen on television on the Mickey Mouse Club in the 1950s.

A gold version of the classic cap became a phenomenon in 2005 to commemorate Disneyland’s 50th anniversary. Adults and children alike lined up to get their hands on one. That was followed by a special Christmas, Easter and Halloween version of the mouse ears hat.

