These Disney mouse ears cost $78 and people will buy them

A colorful Disney mouse ear hat went on sale for $78 Friday to mark the opening of the new theme park attraction, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. And it’s not the most expensive set of ears Walt Disney World has ever sold.
It’s part of a growing trend of designer mouse ears sold in the park and on sites like Etsy where artists play with the classic ear and beanie shape. They add satin, rhinestones and characters and even light-up gimmicks. They sell for $30 a pop, twice the price of the classic felt and plastic ear hat sold in Disney theme parks since the 1960s. The park also has a line of designer and specialty ear hats that sell for as much as $600.
Getting a pair of Mickey Mouse ears embroidered with your name has been a rite of passage for more than 50 years, inspired by the simple cap first seen on television on the Mickey Mouse Club in the 1950s.
A gold version of the classic cap became a phenomenon in 2005 to commemorate Disneyland’s 50th anniversary. Adults and children alike lined up to get their hands on one. That was followed by a special Christmas, Easter and Halloween version of the mouse ears hat.
In September 2019, Heidi Klum’s designer Disney ears cost $600. The sparkly headband with more than 150 Swarovski crystals was personally designed by the supermodel and "America’s Got Talent" judge. The limited run of 500 heavy headbands sold out in about three weeks. ShopDisney.com recently brought it back for another limited release.
The new hat features Mickey and Minnie sitting atop a picnic blanket, with the Runnamuck Railroad (the name of railroad in the ride’s cartoon) and conductor Goofy zooming by along the bottom edge. The ears feature light-up fireworks that will illuminate the night with the flip of a switch.
The ears were designed by Imagineer Kevin Rafferty, who helped conceive, design and oversee the creation of a number of Disney attractions including the new Micky Mouse ride. Rafferty will appear at Stage 1 Company Store in Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Friday to sign the new hat and his book, "Magic Journey: My Fantastical Walt Disney Imagineering Career," from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
According to the Disney parks blog, the company offers over 250 options of ear hat and ear headband designs around the globe.
A whole line of designer ears will be released this year, including ones by Vera Wang this fall and and an April ear hat designed by Joe Rohde, the creative force behind Disney’s Animal Kingdom. They are for sale in the theme parks and at shopdisney.com.