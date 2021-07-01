Watch now: Shakespeare Festival opening delayed to Saturday; mask rules eased

The Illinois Shakespeare Festival prepares for opening night at Ewing Cultural Center Thursday.
BLOOMINGTON —
The Illinois Shakespeare Festival has canceled Friday’s preview performance of “Measure for Measure” but the rest of the schedule remains and some restrictions based on COVID-19 protocols are being eased.
Festival organizers announced Thursday that Friday’s performance was canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances.” The play will open Saturday.
The Illinois State University box office will contact people with tickets for Friday’s performance and help them exchange tickets for another performance or process a refund.
Nora McKirdie, left, who plays Hermione; Ben Mathew, who plays King Leo; Carol Kelleher, who plays Paulina and Haven Crawley, who plays Polixenes, act out a scene from their adapted Illinois Shakespeare Festival play, "A Summer's Winter Tale," which will be performed Thursdays and Saturday's through Aug. 7 at Ewing Cultural Center.
DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Also, in a change from earlier information, festival officials said face coverings will not be required for fully vaccinated patrons in the Ewing Theatre, located at Emerson Street and Towanda Avenue.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
As coronavirus guidelines have evolved, the festival also announced that seat cushions and water fountains will be available. However, the concessions area will be closed for the 2021 season.
“Patrons are welcome to picnic on the lawn and bring their water into the theater,” said a statement from the festival.
In addition to
“Measure for Measure,” William Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale” will be performed at the festival, which runs through Aug. 6.
Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office in ISU’s Center for the Performing, 351 S. School St., Normal, or by calling 309-438-2535. Box office hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and one hour before all performances at the Ewing Theatre.
The festival also includes free performances of “A Summer’s Winter Tale” at the Theatre for Young Audiences on the grounds of the Ewing Cultural Center Thursdays and Saturdays at 10 a.m. through Aug. 7.
For more information, see the festival’s website,
illinoisshakes.com.
See the new Illinois laws that take effect today
665 bills
The Democrat-controlled Illinois General Assembly approved 665 bills this legislative session, with the vast majority awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature.
But, Pritzker has signed 42 bills into law. A handful of those will take effect Jan. 1, 2022, but most went into effect immediately upon signing or will take effect this Thursday.
Here are some notable new laws in effect now or on Thursday that Illinoisans should know.
CAPITOL NEWS ILLINOIS
Election reform
With pandemic-related delays to U.S. Census redistricting numbers, lawmakers moved back the state's 2022 primary election from March 15 to June 28. The legislation also makes Election Day a state holiday, requires every county to have at least one universal voting center and allow people to be added to a permanent vote-by-mail list. (
SB825)
Photo by Jose M. Osorio, Chicago Tribune
Vote by mail
Some pandemic-induced changes to voting for the 2020 general election, such as vote-by-mail and curbside drop-off, will now be permanent features of future elections. (
House Bill 1871)
State legislative redistricting
As they are tasked with doing every 10 years, lawmakers approved new district boundaries for the Illinois House and Senate. The Democrat-drawn maps, which utilized the U.S. Census' American Community Survey instead of waiting for the decennial census numbers that will arrive later this year, have been challenged in court by Republicans and some other groups. (
HB2777)
Photo by Brian Cassella, Chicago Tribune
Illinois Supreme Court redistricting
The nine-person Illinois Supreme Court's district boundaries were successfully redrawn for the first time since the 1960s. Again, the map is being challenged by Republicans. (
SB642)
Photo by Capitol News Illinois
Police reform
There was no more controversial bill that passed this year than House Bill 3653, also known as the SAFE-T Act, which passed during the lame duck session this January. The provisions ending cash bail and requiring all police to wear body cameras will not take effect until 2023 and 2025, respectively. But starting Thursday, police will be required to render aid to the injured, intervene when a fellow officer is using excessive force and and be limited in use of force. It also offers stricter guidelines for the decertification of officers and would allow people to file anonymous complaints of police misconduct. (
HB3653)
Payday loans
Lenders are now prohibited from charging more than 36% annual percentage rate on consumer loans. The average rate in Illinois was nearly 300% prior to the law's signing. (
SB1792)
Vaccine lottery
Tucked into the state's fiscal year 2022 budget is $10 million for a "vaccine lottery." All Illinois residents vaccinated by July 1 will be automatically entered into the contest. It includes $7 million in cash prizes to vaccinated adults, ranging from $100,000 to $1 million, and $3 million in scholarship awards to vaccinated youth. (SB2800)
Photo by Antonio Perez, Chicago Tribune
COVID-19 emergency housing
Created guidelines for distributing more than $1 billion in federal stimulus funds for COVID-related housing relief. Also creates automatic sealing of evictions during the pandemic. (
SB2877)
Pretrial interest
Victims in personal injury and wrongful death cases will be allowed to collect interest from defendants from the time a lawsuit is filed. It is meant to incentivize settlement of these cases. It was supported by the trial lawyers and opposed by business groups. (
SB72)
Casino labor
All casino applicants in Illinois are now required to enter into a project-labor agreement when seeking a new or renewed license. (
SB1360)
Crime victims compensation
Provides that a victim's criminal history or felony status shall not automatically prevent compensation to that victim or the victim's family. Extends the applicant's period for submitting requested information to 45 days from 30 days and provides that a final award shall not exceed $45,000, up from $27,000, for a crime committed on or after August 7, 2022. (
HB3295)
Electronic signature
Provides that a contract, record, or signature may not be denied legal effect or enforceability simply because it is in electronic form or an electronic record was used in its formation. Provides that if a law requires a record to be in writing, an electronic record satisfies the law. (
SB2176)
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!