Watch now: Shakespeare Festival opening delayed to Saturday; mask rules eased

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Shakespeare Festival has canceled Friday’s preview performance of “Measure for Measure” but the rest of the schedule remains and some restrictions based on COVID-19 protocols are being eased.

Festival organizers announced Thursday that Friday’s performance was canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances.” The play will open Saturday.

The Illinois State University box office will contact people with tickets for Friday’s performance and help them exchange tickets for another performance or process a refund.

Also, in a change from earlier information, festival officials said face coverings will not be required for fully vaccinated patrons in the Ewing Theatre, located at Emerson Street and Towanda Avenue.

As coronavirus guidelines have evolved, the festival also announced that seat cushions and water fountains will be available. However, the concessions area will be closed for the 2021 season.

“Patrons are welcome to picnic on the lawn and bring their water into the theater,” said a statement from the festival.

In addition to “Measure for Measure,” William Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale” will be performed at the festival, which runs through Aug. 6.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office in ISU’s Center for the Performing, 351 S. School St., Normal, or by calling 309-438-2535. Box office hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and one hour before all performances at the Ewing Theatre.

The festival also includes free performances of “A Summer’s Winter Tale” at the Theatre for Young Audiences on the grounds of the Ewing Cultural Center Thursdays and Saturdays at 10 a.m. through Aug. 7.

For more information, see the festival’s website, illinoisshakes.com.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

