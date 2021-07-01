 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Watch now: Shakespeare Festival opening delayed to Saturday; mask rules eased

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Illinois Shakespeare Festival prepares for opening night at Ewing Cultural Center Thursday.

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Shakespeare Festival has canceled Friday’s preview performance of “Measure for Measure” but the rest of the schedule remains and some restrictions based on COVID-19 protocols are being eased.

Festival organizers announced Thursday that Friday’s performance was canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances.” The play will open Saturday.

The Illinois State University box office will contact people with tickets for Friday’s performance and help them exchange tickets for another performance or process a refund.

070121-blm-loc-1shakespeare

Nora McKirdie, left, who plays Hermione; Ben Mathew, who plays King Leo; Carol Kelleher, who plays Paulina and Haven Crawley, who plays Polixenes, act out a scene from their adapted Illinois Shakespeare Festival play, "A Summer's Winter Tale," which will be performed Thursdays and Saturday's through Aug. 7 at Ewing Cultural Center.

Also, in a change from earlier information, festival officials said face coverings will not be required for fully vaccinated patrons in the Ewing Theatre, located at Emerson Street and Towanda Avenue.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As coronavirus guidelines have evolved, the festival also announced that seat cushions and water fountains will be available. However, the concessions area will be closed for the 2021 season.

“Patrons are welcome to picnic on the lawn and bring their water into the theater,” said a statement from the festival.

People are also reading…

In addition to “Measure for Measure,” William Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale” will be performed at the festival, which runs through Aug. 6.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office in ISU’s Center for the Performing, 351 S. School St., Normal, or by calling 309-438-2535. Box office hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and one hour before all performances at the Ewing Theatre.

The festival also includes free performances of “A Summer’s Winter Tale” at the Theatre for Young Audiences on the grounds of the Ewing Cultural Center Thursdays and Saturdays at 10 a.m. through Aug. 7.

For more information, see the festival’s website, illinoisshakes.com.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Charlize Theron confirms The Old Guard 2 is in the works

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News