Watch now: We asked our Pantagraph staff: 'What’s your favorite Christmas movie?'

Justin Conn, sports editor

I’m not one who will watch “A Christmas Story” over and over when it airs on TNT for 24 hours straight. In fact, I’ll let several years pass without watching it. But thinking back to how hard my dad laughed the first time we watched that movie together makes it my favorite.

Kade Heather, reporter

"Christmas Vacation"

Clark, at Christmas dinner: "Hey kids, I heard on the news that an airline pilot spotted Santa's sled on its way in from New York."

(Pause for excitement)

Eddie: "Are you serious, Clark?"

David Proeber, photographer

“Joyeax Noel”

Quote: “I don’t think anyone would blame us for laying down our rifles on Christmas Eve.”