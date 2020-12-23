Watch now: We asked our Pantagraph staff: 'What’s your favorite Christmas movie?'

In the spirit of the holidays, we asked our Pantagraph journalists … “What’s your favorite Christmas movie?”
Here’s what they said …
Kelsey Watznauer, reporter
“The Year Without Santa Claus”
“Growing up, I always watched the old stop-motion holiday movies with my family. This one goes a little off course, but I love the songs from the Heat Miser and Snow Miser and it never failed to bring the Christmas spirit!”
Dan McNeile, night editor
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
Clark, cousin Eddie, stress in the quest of Christmas perfection, pitfalls, pratfalls, this film runs the holiday gamut. And in the end, family and the Christmas spirit prevail!
Favorite quote: “Clark, I think that it would be best for everybody if they all just went home … before things get any worse.” – Ellen Griswold
Chris Coates, Central Illinois editor
“Die Hard”
“Man, if this is their idea of Christmas, I gotta be here for New Year's.”
— Argyle the limo driver
Justin Conn, sports editor
I’m not one who will watch “A Christmas Story” over and over when it airs on TNT for 24 hours straight. In fact, I’ll let several years pass without watching it. But thinking back to how hard my dad laughed the first time we watched that movie together makes it my favorite.
Kade Heather, reporter
"Christmas Vacation"
Clark, at Christmas dinner: "Hey kids, I heard on the news that an airline pilot spotted Santa's sled on its way in from New York."
(Pause for excitement)
Eddie: "Are you serious, Clark?"
David Proeber, photographer
“Joyeax Noel”
Quote: “I don’t think anyone would blame us for laying down our rifles on Christmas Eve.”
My grandfather, the son of German immigrants, fought for the U.S. in France in World War I. Christmas was a big deal to gramps. He always had a lighted tree and tons of presents for all the grand kids .When the movie came out in 2005, I finally understood why. Despite our sometimes difficult coexistence, the true spirit of human beings continues to give me hope.
Lenore Sobota, reporter
The original 1947 “Miracle on 34th Street.”
Favorite line: “Faith is believing in something when common sense tells you not to.”
Sierra Henry, reporter
“Christmas Vacation”
Aunt Bethany, after being asked to say grace during Christmas Eve dinner.
“Grace? She passed away 30 years ago.”
Uncle Lewis, “The blessing.”
Aunt Bethany, “I pledge allegiance to the flag …”