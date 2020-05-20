Will Chicago’s role as the home of the Broadway out-of-town tryout help it lead Broadway in reopening theater?

Disney’s “Frozen” is huge, but “Six” is small in terms of cast and orchestra size and it is relatively low-cost. Its core demographic is the one least worried about COVID-19, which is teens and 20-somethings. The Broadway Playhouse has a relatively large lobby and a small capacity, which might make it easier to manage. At 90 minutes, there is no need for an intermission, which makes things like bathroom lines much easier. And the show can probably still make money with a reduced seating capacity.

Of course, it still remains to be seen if the authorities will authorize such a gathering, even in November.

But plans still have to be made. Heck, they’ve been made several times already. Why not draw up a few more?

Assuming there is some kind of autumnal green light for live performance (and that is by no means a certainty), “Six” probably will not be the first show back on the boards in Chicago. Some black-box storefront operations are ready to open up again with an audience of under 50 people — we might even see some of that in the summer — and the big players like the Goodman and Steppenwolf Theatre have their fingers crossed for shows in October. In particular, the Goodman is really hoping it can stage its annual production of “A Christmas Carol," also scheduled for late November.