Even on easier Ocean Course, low scores elusive at PGA

Several contenders had a chance to break 70 but couldn't finish it off.

Playing with Fowler, Joel Dahmen shot 5-under 31 on the front nine but chunked back-to-back shots on the par-4 10th and made a 6. He shot 70.

"Easy to make doubles out here," Dahmen said. "It was maybe a little anxious out there maybe, trying to get myself in a good spot. The finishing stretch is hard. I don't care if it's windy or not or downwind, it's just going to be hard out there."

Tony Finau was 4 under through 16 holes but closed with back-to-back bogeys and settled for a 70. Playing partner Patrick Cantlay had the only bogey-free round of the tournament but made only two birdies.

Kevin Streelman was 3 under on the 18th tee but drove it right into a waste bunker, leading to bogey and — yep, another 70.

Brooks Koepka's 69th shot of the day was a 7-foot putt for par that would have kept him tied with Mickelson. He missed.

And, finally, Mickelson's flop shot from behind the 18th green bounced just wide of the pin. He closed out his 70 by holing the 5-foot comebacker for par.

Big numbers prevented others from going low.