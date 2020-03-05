Every delivers again at Bay Hill, leads McIlroy by 1 shot

It felt that way for Phil Mickelson in the afternoon and Adam Scott in the morning. Both shot 77. Only 18 players from the 120-man field broke 70.

Every, even with his Bay Hill victories in 2014 and 2015, had a round out of nowhere. His 85 at the Honda Classic last Friday is a little misleading.

He was on his way to missing the cut when he was determined to hit the proper shot to a back pin on a par 3 over the water. He hit 5-iron four times into the water. He hit 4-iron onto the green and made 11.

"I wasn't leaving that tee until I hit the shot I wanted," Every said. "And I flushed every one of them, exactly in the same spot in the water."

With two balls left, he went with the 4-iron. And he finished the round and signed for his score.

The card he signed Thursday was much better.

McIlroy has gone six consecutive events worldwide without finishing worse than sixth, so this was expected. Even after his bogey on No. 11, and missing a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-5 12th, he was never really bothered.

"One over through six, there's still 66 holes left in this golf tournament," he said.