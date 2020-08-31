Ewan slaloms to sprint win; Alaphilippe leads Tour de France

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

SISTERON, France — A basketball player weaving through the defense. A skier dancing between the gates. A soccer player dribbling zig-zag toward the goal.

Australian rider Caleb Ewan borrowed the playbook from other sports as he slalomed through the bunch to win a sprint finish and claim the third stage of the Tour de France on Monday, while Julian Alaphilippe held onto the yellow jersey that he claimed with a dramatic stage victory a day earlier.

With about 100 meters to go, Ewan trailed five other riders before slinging himself through a narrow slice of road near the advertising barriers on the right side of the street. Then — after more than five hours in the saddle — Ewan darted to the left to overcome Sam Bennett and claim his fourth career stage win in the Tour by more than a wheel.

"I found my way through the wheels," Ewan said. "Coming from behind, it's a bit of a risk, but I found my way along the barrier and I came with a lot of speed and it worked."

Living up to his nickname of "Pocket Rocket," the 5-foot-5 Ewan reached a top speed of 42.7 mph in the finale.

It was a perfectly timed acceleration.