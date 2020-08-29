Ex-UConn star, top NBA sixth man Cliff Robinson dies at 53

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cliff Robinson, an early star in UConn's rise to power and longtime top sixth man in the NBA, died Saturday. He was 53.

Robinson's death was confirmed by the university. No cause of death was given, though former Huskies coach Jim Calhoun said Robinson had a stroke 2½ years ago.

"It's really sad to hear of this, because he was one of my kids, my players, a guy I watched grow into a man," Calhoun said. "It's not an easy thing."

Nicknamed Uncle Cliffy, Robinson played 18 seasons in the NBA and helped the Portland Trail Blazers reach two NBA Finals.

Clifford Robinson was born on Dec. 16, 1966, in Buffalo, New York. He was the centerpiece of Calhoun's early teams at UConn. He played in Storrs from 1985-89, helping guide the Huskies from the bottom of the Big East to the 1988 NIT championship.

"He was our first great player," Calhoun said. "He gave legitimacy to the program.

"As a player coming in, here's this guy playing on TV for the Trail Blazers, watching him play, watching UConn being mentioned. You could not pay for the exposure that he gave us."