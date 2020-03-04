Ex-wrestler sues University of Michigan over doc's assaults

DETROIT — A man who was a college wrestler in the 1980s sued the University of Michigan on Wednesday, alleging that a school doctor molested him dozens of times despite the university knowing that he was a threat to athletes.

The lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Detroit is the first since victims of late Dr. Robert E. Anderson began to emerge a few weeks ago. The man, identified only as John Doe, accused the university of failing to remove the doctor despite complaints about him.

Doe said he was a student from 1984 to 1989. Anderson was a team physician for various sports at the University of Michigan from 1966 until his retirement in 2003. He died in 2008.

"One illustrative incident is when plaintiff scratched his arm while wrestling on the mat during a summer training session, and he was told by leadership to see Anderson about the bleeding," the lawsuit states.

"During his appointment for his arm, Anderson told plaintiff to drop his pants, and Anderson sexually assaulted, abused and molested" him, according to the lawsuit.

A university spokeswoman said the school couldn't comment "other than to deeply apologize for the harm caused by Robert E. Anderson."