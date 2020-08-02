You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Exhibits
0 comments

Exhibits

  • 0

Bloomington-Normal

Galleries, museums

Open facilities have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites for details.

University Galleries of Illinois State University; temporarily closed; Illinois State University's Coronavirus (COVID-19) response is at coronavirus.illinoisstate.edu; 309-438-5487.

IWU Merwin and Wakeley Galleries; currently closed; 309-556-3391.

Jan Brandt Gallery; 1305 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington; Sweet Summer Pop Up Shop, 4-7 p.m. Aug. 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 8, various vendors; online “Big Top” exhibit at www.janbrandtgallery.com; 309-287-4700.

Eaton Studio Gallery; 411 N. Center St., Bloomington; open for art sales by appointment during COVID-19 and remodeling; 309-828-1575.

McLean County Arts Center; 601 N. East St., Bloomington; closed to public; daily programs on Facebook and website with Stay Home Art Challenges; art classes available; www.mcac.org; 309-829-0011.

McLean County Museum of History; 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; temporarily closed; various online activities, including COVID-19: The McLean County Experience, MUSE 2U, more at mchistory.org; 309-827-0428.

Prairie Aviation Museum; 2929 E. Empire St., Bloomington; Air Park only open by appointment; free, donations accepted; 309-663-7632.

Central Illinois

Galleries, museums

Open facilities have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites for details.

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sun., 212 N. Sixth St., Springfield; advance ticket purchase required; adults $15, seniors, students $12, ages 5-15 $6, under 5 free; www2.illinois.gov/alplm; 217-558-8844.

Contemporary Art Center of Peoria; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat., Riverfront Arts Center, 305 S.W. Water St., Peoria; art galleries open, other events, classes cancelled; free; 309-674-6822.

Dickson Mounds Museum; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Sat., 10956 N. Dickson Mounds Road, Lewistown; free; illinoisstatemuseum.org; 309-547-3721.

Illinois State Museum; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Sat., 502 S. Spring St., Springfield; open with limited occupancy and advance reservation; illinoisstatemuseum.org; 217-782-7386.

Lincoln Heritage Museum; Lincoln Center at Lincoln College, 300 Keokuk St., Lincoln; temporarily closed; museum.lincolncollege.edu; 217-735-7399.

Peoria Art Guild; 203 Harrison St., Peoria; open each first Friday with appointment, www.peoriaartguild.org, 309-637-2787.

Peoria Riverfront Museum; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.- Sat., downtown riverfront Peoria; exhibits, planetarium shows, Giant Screen Theater; purchase or reserve tickets in advance; $9-$11 (free parking in museum garage); peoriariverfrontmuseum.org; 309-686-7000.

Pontiac Community Art Center; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun., 209 W. Madison St., Pontiac; rotating exhibits; 815-419-2472.

Simpkins Military History Museum; 1-5 p.m. Tue., Thu., Sat., or by appointment, March 3-Nov. 15; 605 E. Cole St., Heyworth; military history exhibits: special exhibit, "What's Your Hobby? The Fun of Collecting"; free (donations accepted); 309-319-3413.

U of I Krannert Art Museum; 500 E. Peabody Drive, Champaign; temporarily closed; 217-333-1861.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Richard A. 'Junior' Jones III
Obituaries

Richard A. 'Junior' Jones III

DANVERS — Richard A. “Junior” Jones III, age 24, of Danvers, passed away at 3:07 p.m. on Friday (July 24, 2020) in rural Mason County as the r…

Trace C. Peifer
Obituaries

Trace C. Peifer

TOWANDA — Trace Charles Peifer, 27, of Towanda, passed away at 7:40 p.m. Monday (July 27, 2020) at his residence.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News