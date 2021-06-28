Explanation of WAR (Wins Above Replacement)

According to MLB.com, "WAR (Wins Above Replacement) measures a player's value in all facets of the game by deciphering how many more wins he's worth than a replacement-level player at his same position (e.g., a Minor League replacement or a readily available fill-in free agent)."

For position players, the formula is: Number of runs above average a player is worth in his batting, baserunning and fielding compared to the number of runs provided by a replacement-level player. It's adjusted for position (the more difficult the position is to play, the more WAR earned) and league.

For pitchers, RA9 (run average per 9 innings) is used and adjusted for league and ballpark. Then, using league averages, it is determined how many wins a pitcher was worth based on those numbers and innings pitched total.

There are multiple WAR calculations. In these rankings, bWAR was used (Baseball Reference's version), but there are also fWAR (Fangraphs) and WARP (Baseball Prospectus) that vary slightly.

