Falcons pick Titans offensive coordinator Smith as new coach

"I want to congratulate Arthur, and his family, on becoming head coach of the Atlanta Falcons," Vrabel said. "Arthur's leadership and the relationships he built with the players and staff led to on-field success. I personally appreciate the dedication and hard work he put in for the Titans and we look forward to seeing his continued success."

The Titans' offensive success, especially on the ground, may have been especially appealing to the Falcons, who finished ahead of only five teams in rushing this season. The Falcons averaged only 95.8 yards rushing per game.

Smith will face important decisions about the offense. Quarterback Matt Ryan is 35 and wide receiver Julio Jones, coming off a season hampered by injuries, is 31.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank has said the team's new coach and general manager will be free to make decisions on a possible rebuild that could impact all players, including Ryan and Jones.

The Titans went 11-5 to win the AFC South, but were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday with a 20-13 loss to Baltimore. It was Tennessee's fewest points of the season. The loss freed Smith for an in-person interview with the Falcons this week.