Family reunion: NBA players begin seeing guests in bubble

They're experiencing firsthand what their loved ones have been enduring, so it's not a typical Disney World vacation for family members. They won't be permitted to leave campus, so that could make it tough on children, who may get bored inside the bubble.

"I mean, we'll see how it goes. We'll see how well they feel in this environment as well," said Lakers guard Danny Green said. "It's a different adjustment for them too, so I think it'll be good for a week or two until we figure out how smoothly it still runs, if guys stay longer than that."

Monday was the date that had been targeted because it would have been into the second round, with the number of people inside the bubble reduced after eight more of the original 22 teams on campus for the restarted season had departed.

However, because there were no games for three days last week as players focused on social justice concerns after the Milwaukee Bucks didn't take the court on Wednesday in reaction to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, there are some first-round series that haven't been completed.

The Los Angeles Lakers were set to meet with members of their families after their practice. Green said last week that his fiancee had traveled to Florida, adding that he wished his dogs had also come but pets weren't allowed.