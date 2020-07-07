Far left will change country for worse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The United States has always stood for freedom of speech, religion, the right to protect ourselves. And it is all being taken away from us. The far-left Democrats want the power to run the country and are using everything they can think of to do that. Bernie Sanders and others want this to be a socialist country. They have convinced the young people – along with far-left professors – they will give them free “stuff.” They do not realize nothing is free. The money for free “stuff” has to come from somewhere.

We need our police. If we do not have law and order, can you imagine what life would be like? Weed out the bad police and give the good ones more training. They deserve our respect.

Black Lives Matter and other groups have no idea what they are doing. They listen to the negative and don’t think things through. You have a few leading and the rest follow blindly. People have tried to get President Trump out of office since the day he was elected. And they haven’t stopped trying. It all goes back to power.