Favored Saints brace for Bears team with 'nothing to lose'

Asked if he'd decided whether this season would be his last, Brees said only, "I've made a decision about being the best I can be this week so we can go win this game so we can keep playing."

Brees is in his ninth postseason with New Orleans and 11th in his career.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky, now in his fourth NFL season, is in the playoffs for just the second time after what was a turbulent 2020 for him.

Trubisky was benched earlier this season and has started just nine games. But the Bears went 6-3 in those games, with three victories in four games to close the regular season and sneak into the playoffs.

"We got nothing to lose. We know everybody is overlooking us," Trubisky said. "We've got to come in playing smart and play disciplined football, but that doesn't mean coming in being uptight. I think, go in and play free."

While Brees has been the star of some prolific passing offenses that simply outscored opponents under coach Sean Payton, the veteran quarterback takes comfort in the fact the Saints have thrived this season in the running game and on defense.

The Saints' 2,265 yards rushing are the most since the Payton era began 2006. The defense ranks fourth and tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with 18.