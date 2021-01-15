FCS schedules nearly set with season starting in February

One college football season just ended, and another one starts in just over a month.

All but a few teams in the Football Championship Subdivision shut down in the fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will play a spring season culminating with the NCAA playoffs in April and May.

As has been the case across the sports landscape for months, nothing is set in stone and more than 20 FCS programs — including all eight in the Ivy League — are not playing spring football at all.

Defending national champion North Dakota State — which beat Central Arkansas in October in its lone fall game — is supposed to to play five weeks from Sunday against Youngstown State. At least that what it says on the Bison's football website.

But the Missouri Valley Football Conference, the league the Bison play in, was thrown for a loop when Indiana State announced this week it would opt out. The Sycamores didn't cite concerns about the virus. Instead, they said they want to avoid the physical toll of playing next fall so soon after the spring season.

So for NDSU, that game against Youngstown State might or might not happen Feb. 21. The Bison should know in a week or so.