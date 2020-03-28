You are the owner of this article.
Final girls basketball standings
agate
high school girls basketball

Final girls basketball standings

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Final conference standings

(Overall records in parentheses)

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Team;W;L;Pct.

Fieldcrest (28-5);10;2;.833

Ridgeview (24-5);10;2;.833

Eureka (24-7);10;2;.833

Lexington (19-12);8;4;.667

Deer Creek-Mackinaw (13-15);8;4;.667

Tremont (16-15);7;5;.583

Heyworth (15-19);6;6;.500

Fisher (14-16);6;7;.462 

El Paso-Gridley (14-14);5;7;.417

Tri-Valley (9-19);3;9;.250

LeRoy (8-21);3;9;.250

GCMS (7-22);2;10;.167

Flanagan-Cornell (1-27);0;12;.000

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Team;W;L;Pct.

Central Catholic (21-12);9;0;1.000

Olympia (24-7);6;2;.750

Prairie Central (28-6);6;3;.667

Tolono Unity (22-10);6;3;.667

St. Joe-Ogden (20-11);6;3;.667 

St. Thomas More (9-15);3;6;.333

Monticello (12-16);3;6;.333

Pontiac (9-21);2;5;.303

Rantoul (4-22);2;6;.250

IVC (2-29);0;9;.000

CENTRAL STATE EIGHT

Team;W;L;Pct.

MacArthur (29-4);17;1;.944

Sacred Heart-Griffin (24-9);15;3;.833

Lanphier (25-8);13;5;.722

University High (22-11);11;7;.611

Springfield (21-11);11;7;.611 

Rochester (21-14);11;7;.611

Glenwood (10-20);6;12;.333

Southeast (7-23);4;14;.222

Eisenhower (3-25);2;16;.011

Jacksonville (0-30);0;17;.000

BIG 12

Team;W;L;Pct.

Peoria (28-4);10;0;1.000

Peoria Richwoods (27-7);9;1;.900

Normal West (21-8);8;2;.800

Normal Community (14-16);8;2;.800

Urbana (15-15);6;4;.600

Danville (15-17);5;5;.500 

Champaign Central (15-15);5;5;.500

Peoria Notre Dame (12-17);5;5;.500

Bloomington (3-25);2;8;.200

Champaign Centennial (4-29);1;9;.100

Peoria Manual (2-25);0;10;.000

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Team;W;L;Pct.

Sullivan (22-7);6;1;.857

Decatur St. Teresa (24-8);6;1;.857

Central A&M (24-9);5;2;.714

Tuscola (17-9);4;3;.571

Warrensburg-Latham (14-14);3;4;.429

Clinton (17-15);3;4;.429

Shelbyville (12-18);1;6;.143

Meridian (8-23);0;7;.000

OTHERS

(Overall records)

Team;W;L;Pct.

Dwight;12;14;.462

Lincoln;14;18;.438

Streator;11;16;.407

Roanoke-Benson;12;19;.387

Blue Ridge;12;20;.375

Mount Pulaski;10;23;.303

Cornerstone;5;14;.263

​Follow Randy Sharer on Twitter: @Pg_Sharer

