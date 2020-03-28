Final girls basketball standings

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Final conference standings
(Overall records in parentheses)
HEART OF ILLINOIS
Team;W;L;Pct.
Fieldcrest (28-5);10;2;.833
Ridgeview (24-5);10;2;.833
Eureka (24-7);10;2;.833
Lexington (19-12);8;4;.667
Deer Creek-Mackinaw (13-15);8;4;.667
Tremont (16-15);7;5;.583
Heyworth (15-19);6;6;.500
Fisher (14-16);6;7;.462
El Paso-Gridley (14-14);5;7;.417
Tri-Valley (9-19);3;9;.250
LeRoy (8-21);3;9;.250
GCMS (7-22);2;10;.167
Flanagan-Cornell (1-27);0;12;.000
ILLINI PRAIRIE
Team;W;L;Pct.
Central Catholic (21-12);9;0;1.000
Olympia (24-7);6;2;.750
Prairie Central (28-6);6;3;.667
Tolono Unity (22-10);6;3;.667
St. Joe-Ogden (20-11);6;3;.667
St. Thomas More (9-15);3;6;.333
Monticello (12-16);3;6;.333
Pontiac (9-21);2;5;.303
Rantoul (4-22);2;6;.250
IVC (2-29);0;9;.000
CENTRAL STATE EIGHT
Team;W;L;Pct.
MacArthur (29-4);17;1;.944
Sacred Heart-Griffin (24-9);15;3;.833
Lanphier (25-8);13;5;.722
University High (22-11);11;7;.611
Springfield (21-11);11;7;.611
Rochester (21-14);11;7;.611
Glenwood (10-20);6;12;.333
Southeast (7-23);4;14;.222
Eisenhower (3-25);2;16;.011
Jacksonville (0-30);0;17;.000
BIG 12
Team;W;L;Pct.
Peoria (28-4);10;0;1.000
Peoria Richwoods (27-7);9;1;.900
Normal West (21-8);8;2;.800
Normal Community (14-16);8;2;.800
Urbana (15-15);6;4;.600
Danville (15-17);5;5;.500
Champaign Central (15-15);5;5;.500
Peoria Notre Dame (12-17);5;5;.500
Bloomington (3-25);2;8;.200
Champaign Centennial (4-29);1;9;.100
Peoria Manual (2-25);0;10;.000
CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Team;W;L;Pct.
Sullivan (22-7);6;1;.857
Decatur St. Teresa (24-8);6;1;.857
Central A&M (24-9);5;2;.714
Tuscola (17-9);4;3;.571
Warrensburg-Latham (14-14);3;4;.429
Clinton (17-15);3;4;.429
Shelbyville (12-18);1;6;.143
Meridian (8-23);0;7;.000
OTHERS
(Overall records)
Team;W;L;Pct.
Dwight;12;14;.462
Lincoln;14;18;.438
Streator;11;16;.407
Roanoke-Benson;12;19;.387
Blue Ridge;12;20;.375
Mount Pulaski;10;23;.303
Cornerstone;5;14;.263
