Flaherty, Soroka win in salary arbitration, Yarbrough loses

Soroka, 23, was 0-1 with a 3.95 ERA in three starts. His year ended when he tore his right Achilles tendon while pitching against the New York Mets on Aug. 3. Soroka had surgery four days later and hopes to be ready for opening day.

A 29-year-old left-hander, Yarbrough was 1-4 with a 3.56 ERA in nine starts and two relief appearances, striking out 44 and walking 12 in 55 2/3 innings. He was 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA in two postseason starts and five relief appearances, helping the Rays reach the World Series, where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Rays add pitchers: Pitchers Rich Hill and Collin McHugh have agreed to one-year contracts with the Tampa Bay Rays, a person familiar with the deals told The Associated Press.

Hill, a 40-year-old left-hander who has pitched for nine others teams over portions of 16 major league seasons, agreed to a deal worth $2.5 million. He is 67-44 with a 3.79 career ERA in stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics and Minnesota Twins.

The starter went 30-16 with a 3.16 ERA from 2016-2019 with the Dodgers and was 2-2 with a 3.03 ERA with the Twins during the 2020 pandemic-shortened season.