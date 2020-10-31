Flick: Is Bloomington-Normal actually the “happiest” city in America?

In our ever ongoing “Pursuit of Happiness,” this is where it actually is?

B-N is where there truly only is a “Happy” Meal?

We checked in with Zippia and their rankings used five “key” integers: median house prices; families unaffected by divorce; percent of the populace with at least a bachelor’s degree; percent of homes with combined incomes of more than $75,000; and low commuting times.

The route to happiness?

One — “happy” is apparently better attained, according to Zippia, if you have a little space to breathe and move around. None of the top 10 “happiest” cities are the big ones: (1) Bloomington; (2) Olathe, Kan.; (3) Rochester, Minn.; (4) Cary, N.C.; (5) Appleton, Wis.; (6) Highlands Ranch, Colo.; (7) Bismarck, N.D.; (8) Richardson, Texas; (9) Redmond, Wash.; (10) Chandler, Ariz.

Second, while many outwardly lust for mountains or ocean, hardly any of those “happiest” cities have either.

Then, too, comes the biggest question: How can anyone define “happy”?

“Happy” after all can be divided simply by one’s sex: Many women, as example, are “happy” when out window-shopping; when it comes to window-shopping, most men would rather do ANYTHING than that.