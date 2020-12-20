Florida's Pitts declares for NFL Draft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida standout Kyle Pitts, the team's best player and the top tight end in the country, is turning pro and skipping a potential bowl game.
Pitts made his announcement on social media Sunday, less than 12 hours after the 11th-ranked Gators lost to No. 1 Alabama 52-46 in the Southeastern Conference championship game. The 6-foot-6 junior from Philadelphia finished with seven receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown.
He's expected to be the first tight end selected in the 2021 NFL draft and quite possibly a top-10 pick.
"I have many great memories during my three years at Florida and I will always be a Gator," Pitts said. "I hope to continue to make Gator Nation proud throughout my career. I will forever miss running out of the tunnel on Saturdays with my brothers in front of 90,000 fans."
Pitts caught 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in 7½ games this season. He missed 10 quarters following a vicious hit against Georgia in early November that knocked his helmet so sideways that his facemask fractured his septum. He had surgery and sat out two full games.
