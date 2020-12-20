 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florida's Pitts declares for NFL Draft
0 comments

Florida's Pitts declares for NFL Draft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida standout Kyle Pitts, the team's best player and the top tight end in the country, is turning pro and skipping a potential bowl game.

Pitts made his announcement on social media Sunday, less than 12 hours after the 11th-ranked Gators lost to No. 1 Alabama 52-46 in the Southeastern Conference championship game. The 6-foot-6 junior from Philadelphia finished with seven receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown.

He's expected to be the first tight end selected in the 2021 NFL draft and quite possibly a top-10 pick.

"I have many great memories during my three years at Florida and I will always be a Gator," Pitts said. "I hope to continue to make Gator Nation proud throughout my career. I will forever miss running out of the tunnel on Saturdays with my brothers in front of 90,000 fans."

Pitts caught 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in 7½ games this season. He missed 10 quarters following a vicious hit against Georgia in early November that knocked his helmet so sideways that his facemask fractured his septum. He had surgery and sat out two full games.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID cases count tops 10,000 in McLean County
Local News

COVID cases count tops 10,000 in McLean County

“We really had no projections as to the number of cases we would have, with it being a novel virus,” said McLean County Health Department Jessica McKnight. “Obviously, you had to always anticipate that this could be a possibility, but we never put any numbers on what we were expecting to see.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News