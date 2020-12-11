Focus is on QB choice as Trubisky, Bears host Watson, Texans

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears went into the 2017 draft with their sights set on landing a franchise quarterback to serve as a building block for a struggling organization.

They could have chosen Patrick Mahomes. Or Deshaun Watson. They went with Mitchell Trubisky. And that decision remains a sore spot in Chicago.

The quarterback choice is getting even more attention there than usual with Trubisky and the freefalling Bears scheduled to host Watson and the Houston Texans on Sunday.

It will be the first meeting as pros for the former ACC opponents — and another reminder of a decision gone wrong for Chicago.

General manager Ryan Pace traded up a spot to draft Trubisky out of North Carolina with the No. 2 overall pick. He passed on Mahomes and Watson, now two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Trubisky has regressed the past two seasons and is likely on his way out of Chicago after the Bears did not exercise their fifth-year option for next season.

One lingering question about that draft is why the Bears didn't seem to show much interest in Watson coming out of Clemson.