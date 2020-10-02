Foles gets nod as Bears prepare for challenge against Colts

On the plus side for the Bears, they are the first team with two wins in the same season after trailing by 16 or more in the fourth quarter, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Then again, their opponents are a combined 1-8.

The Colts entered Week 4 with the league's top overall defense and ranked among the top five against the run, against the pass, in sacks and in interceptions.

And Indy isn't just making plays — it's cashing in.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes was the AFC's defensive player of the week after picking off two passes, returning one for a touchdown in last week's win over the New York Jets.

Cornerback T.J. Carrie also scored on an interception return against the Jets, marking the first time in nearly 50 years the Colts had two pick-6s in the same game.

Not enough? Indy also had a safety in each of its past two games, the first time that's happened since late in the 1960 season. The Colts have never had a safety in three successive games.

"The quarterback gets sped up with the pressure from the front four and when you're able to do that with the front four and then able to drop seven in the coverage, you can do a lot of different things with your coverages," defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said.