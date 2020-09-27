Foles rekindles Super Bowl magic in stunning win vs Falcons

Isaiah Oliver let Robinson slip away at the 28 and Darqueze Dennard failed to wrap him up, allowing the receiver to scoot down the sideline for a 37-yard score that brought the Bears to 26-23 with 4:21 remaining.

At this point, the Falcons were in full panic mode. The offense went three-and-out one more time, and another personal foul during the punt return gave Foles the ball at the Atlanta 44 with plenty of time to pull out the victory.

Facing third-and-8, the Falcons blitzed and Foles heaved up a pass with a rusher in his face. Anthony Miller came down with it in the middle of the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown with 1:53 on the clock.

"The linemen did their job to give me just enough time to throw and A-Mill was right where he needed to be to catch it," Foles said. "He made a great play. So that's a fun way to win a game."

The Falcons had one more chance, but Tashaun Gipson intercepted Matt Ryan's pass to seal the victory.

Bears coach Matt Nagy didn't sound surprised by Foles' performance.

"He kind of has a history in these big moments of making things happen," Nagy said. "He made a lot of plays happen based off of his experience, and that's good to have."