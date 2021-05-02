 Skip to main content
Football 05/03/21
Football 05/03/21

FOOTBALL

College

FCS playoff glance

Quarterfinal results

Delaware 20, Jacksonville St. 14

Sam Houston 24, North Dakota St. 20

North Dakota at James Madison, late

Southern Illinois at South Dakota St., late

Semifinals

Saturday

South Dakota St.-S. Illinois winner vs. Delaware, TBA

James Madison-North Dakota winner vs. Sam Houston, TBA

