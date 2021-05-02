Football 05/03/21

FOOTBALL
College
FCS playoff glance
Quarterfinal results
Delaware 20, Jacksonville St. 14
Sam Houston 24, North Dakota St. 20
North Dakota at James Madison, late
Southern Illinois at South Dakota St., late
Semifinals
Saturday
South Dakota St.-S. Illinois winner vs. Delaware, TBA
James Madison-North Dakota winner vs. Sam Houston, TBA
