Forever 23 — Cardinals legend Ted Simmons has number retired, statue unveiled outside Busch

To experience someone experiencing something is almost as if you can feel their feelings — and then you get feelings for their feelings.

And that was Cardinals Nation on Saturday, taking in Ted Simmons, this thankful, beautiful soul, who, just a quarter-century later, finally got his due. Simmons was so touched that it touched you.

Outside of Busch Stadium, his new statue will stand forever.

Inside of Busch Stadium, no Cardinal will ever wear his old No. 23.

“We all know the stories of little boys who dream of becoming major league players,” said Simmons, 71, the great catcher who is headed to Cooperstown. “Those little boys dream of being an All-Star, playing in the seventh game of the World Series, of being elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

"They dream of their hometown retiring their uniform number. And they dream of the statue, placed here, next to all these great players. Of course, this grown man was such a little boy. He's lived a charmed life. All his dreams came true.”

But to think that he did the hard part — accomplishing a Hall of Fame baseball career — and then had to wait all these years for the Hall of Fame to realize it.

In 1994, his first year on the ballot, he didn’t receive enough votes to stay on the ballot. It was befuddling. And it meant Simmons had to wait decades until he could be considered by a special committee. And in 2019, the Hall’s Modern Baseball Era Committee made the dreams come true.

The pandemic paused the 2020 induction until this fall — Sept. 8 — which is 53 Septembers after Simmons made his Major League Baseball debut with the famed 1968 Cardinals. He was 19.

The prelude to a plaque was a statue.

“He even got the hair right!” Simmons said of Harry Weber, the scrupulous sculptor. “It was remarkable. You know how you walk up on a statue, and you say, ‘Well, that kind of looks like him,’ or ‘That doesn't look like him.’ I looked at (Weber) and said, ‘That looks like me!’ I felt really, really good about it.”

On Saturday afternoon, the Cardinals unveiled the Simmons statue (the switch-hitter is hitting righthanded). It’s the first stadium statue since Ozzie Smith in 2002.

Cheering fans lined the sidewalk on 8th Street, some in No. 23 jerseys, two even in full catcher’s gear. They partied like it’s 1979.

Simmons ascended in his resplendent red jacket and waved and pumped his fist and soaked it all in, while his fans soaked him in. It was happening! Ted Simmons was getting a statue.

“I’ve been a Ted Simmons fan since 1970,” said Brian Weaver, who along with his wife, Alice, wore a catcher’s chest protector, shin guards, mitt and backward helmet. “And he inspired me to be a catcher. We would not miss this for the world. We love Ted Simmons. Games weren’t on TV back in the '70s, except for on the weekend, so we listened to the radio, the transistor.

“One thing that really cemented him was when he scored from first, and he was running so fast that his helmet came off and his hair was flying back. And we mocked that scene throughout our childhood.”

Brad Hicks, 66, flew in from Florida specifically for the Simmons celebration. He doesn’t know Ted personally.

“But I had to be here,” Hicks said. “He was my favorite player.”

Before Simmons’ speech, Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. shared some of his favorite Simmons stats with the audience.

“At the time of his retirement,” he said, “Ted held all 10 of the top-10 spots on the list for most hits in a season by a catcher. Even today, after all of the increase in offense since his retirement, his hit totals for a catcher still account for five of the top-10 in Major League Baseball history.”

Arguably the neatest Simmons stat trivia involves the three “slash” stat categories of batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. Simmons finished in the top-10 of those a combined 15 times.

Carlton Fisk? Nine times.

Johnny Bench? Six times.

Gary Carter? Four times.

The other three are in Cooperstown.

After the ceremony, Simmons spoke inside a quiet room in Busch Stadium, admitting: “I'm not sure I got a hold of this yet. I'm trying to wrap my arms around it. But when you start thinking of Dizzy Dean and Stan Musial and the others, you kind of scratch your head and think about it.

"And I might get used to it after a while, but it's certainly one of the most incredible things that ever happened to me in my life.”

He earned it. He earned it all those years ago. Now, he’s being rewarded in earnest. The Cardinals happily celebrated Simmons, a Michigan native who made his home in St. Louis even after retirement.

Fans at the Cardinals-Twins game received their own Ted Simmons bobblehead. And before the game came the ceremonious retiring of Simmons’ No. 23. On the green left-field wall, the team unveiled his number out there — next season, an image of Simmons will join that of Dean and Musial and others on the wall.

“Ted has left a mark on this organization on a lot of levels,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “As a player, of course. But you know, Ted Simmons has had quite an amazing career as a scout and executive.

"He left a lot of impression, as the farm director, on the people that helped mentor me — Mark DeJohn, et cetera. A lot of how I run a bullpen has been learned through Ted Simmons.

“And it's been nice to have more conversations with Ted about that, who's really a brilliant guy. And he’s got a lot of different ways of seeing this game, so I've had a lot of really positive conversations with Mr. Simmons over the last several years. Some honest conversations, and some just really good and healthy perspective-of-baseball conversations.

"He's from that school where he's going to shoot you straight. He's going to challenge you, he's going to have his opinion. He's going to listen to yours. It's an old school mentality that still plays. And I'm grateful for the relationship I have with him — and I'm thankful for it.”

Simmons, whose gray hair remains the length from his playing days, threw out the first pitch to a pitcher he used to catch — former Cardinal Al Hrabosky, whose gray fu manchu remains as intimidating as from his playing days.

Before the pitch, they drove Simmons around the stadium in a convertible, and he waved to old fans and young fans and new fans. That’s the best part of a day such as Saturday — it’s like a fun history lesson for Cardinals Nation.

Alas, one of Simmons’ biggest fans couldn’t make the festivities.

Jon Hamm grew up in St. Louis as a close friend of Simmons’ son.

“Ted Simmons gave me my first catcher’s mitt,” Hamm, the Emmy-winning star of “Mad Men,” said by email. “It was my most prized possession until I lost it when my car was impounded for unpaid parking tickets after a year in LA — it was in the trunk along with the rest of my gear. I hope this incredible honor will inspire another generation of catchers to not only play the game, but to also pay their parking tickets.”

