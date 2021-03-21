 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Bear Fuller signs with Denver
0 comments

Former Bear Fuller signs with Denver

DENVER — Former All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller is reuniting with coach Vic Fangio in Denver.

Fuller quickly agreed to a one-year, $9.5 million contract with the Broncos following his release from the Chicago Bears.

Drafted with the No. 14 overall pick in 2014, Fuller was an All-Pro in 2018 when he tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions.

That was Fangio's last season as Chicago's defensive coordinator before he became head coach in Denver.

Fuller also made the Pro Bowl the following year when he picked off three passes. He had one interception last season.

The veteran defensive back was entering the final season of the four-year, $56 million deal he signed in 2018 and was set to count $20 million against the Bears' salary cap in 2021.

Chicago replaced Fuller by signing cornerback Desmond Trufant to a one-year contract Saturday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News