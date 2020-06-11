Former champions more eager than usual for B-N City Match Play

This year's City Match Play is drawing considerably more interest. As of Thursday afternoon, almost 50 golfers have registered. Golfers have until 5 p.m. Friday to sign up at bnga.net.

"Us having a couple weeks (to prepare) and having had some good weather, I don't think you'll see too much of a down tick (in scores), maybe a slight one," said Henry.

Cushing credits Henry, the 2016 Match Play champion, for finding a way to keep the city events — including the Two-Man Best Position in July and Medal Play in August — going under the current conditions.

"I applaud him making it work and it's good for the community. I think people are itching to get going. Golf gives us that camaraderie," said Cushing.

Mounce, 23, finished his career at Bradley last spring and is now working full-time for his father, Jim, at the family's automobile dealership and two repair facilities in El Paso and Lexington.

Not only isn't Mounce coming off a college season anymore, he's not coming in with any tournaments under his belt. However, he said he's been able to get some practice time in at El Paso Golf Club recently.