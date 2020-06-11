Former champions more eager than usual for B-N City Match Play

NORMAL — Mike Cushing has won the Bloomington-Normal City Match Play Championship three times, most recently in 2017. He usually comes in as prepared as anyone.
Yet the 45-year-old Cushing knows this year's event, beginning with Saturday's qualifying round at Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State, will be unlike any in a long time.
"It feels strange not to have played in any tournaments (so far this year)," said Cushing, referring to cancellations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I've played my fair share of golf. There's no excuse that I haven't played. It's just being in a little tournament atmosphere and having to hole out every putt. By now you usually have three or four tournaments in."
The Chicago District Golf Association has canceled all of its events until July. The CDGA-run Illinois State Amateur, set for July 21-23, also has been canceled.
That lack of tournament edge will be interesting to see, especially during Saturday's qualifier. Matches can begin Sunday leading to the 36-hole championship flight final on June 21.
Michael Mounce, the 2018 winner, believes "probably everyone will not be quite as sharp" as they usually are.
"There's been no competitive rounds this year unless you go to anther state. I don't know how many Illinois guys did that," said Mounce. "I'm not sure what the state of everyone's game is, but I'm sure it will still be great competition like it is every year."
Grant Milling, who beat Alan Bardwell in last year's championship flight title match, has moved out of state and isn't defending.
Because of state restrictions, the Bloomington-Normal Golf Association is handling all registration and running of the tournament this year. There will be limited contact with the Weibring Golf Club staff.
Golfers must follow the new rules of leaving the flagstick in at all times. There will be no rakes in the bunkers. Golfers in carts must ride alone unless they are with a household member.
Social distancing of 6 feet is to be observed at all times. Handshakes before or after the round aren't permitted.
There will be no scoreboard posted where everyone can look and see where their qualifying scores fit. Instead, all scores will be sent to BNGA president Mike Henry with pairings posted Saturday afternoon on bnga.net.
Interest in the tourney, which began in 1918 as the Bloomington-Normal City Tournament, has waned in recent years. Only 33 played last year at Ironwood Golf Course, forcing a 26-player championship flight instead of the usual 32 and seven golfers in the first flight.
This year's City Match Play is drawing considerably more interest. As of Thursday afternoon, almost 50 golfers have registered. Golfers have until 5 p.m. Friday to sign up at bnga.net.
"Us having a couple weeks (to prepare) and having had some good weather, I don't think you'll see too much of a down tick (in scores), maybe a slight one," said Henry.
Cushing credits Henry, the 2016 Match Play champion, for finding a way to keep the city events — including the Two-Man Best Position in July and Medal Play in August — going under the current conditions.
"I applaud him making it work and it's good for the community. I think people are itching to get going. Golf gives us that camaraderie," said Cushing.
Mounce, 23, finished his career at Bradley last spring and is now working full-time for his father, Jim, at the family's automobile dealership and two repair facilities in El Paso and Lexington.
Not only isn't Mounce coming off a college season anymore, he's not coming in with any tournaments under his belt. However, he said he's been able to get some practice time in at El Paso Golf Club recently.
"I'm not too worried. I probably have a lot less expectations than I've had in the past," said Mounce. "I was pretty much on top of my game (in the past) at this time. I haven't had many opportunities to play, so I have a lot less expectations. It may help me out, I'm not sure."
Henry, 51, said he played 12 times in May when only walking was permitted.
"What I didn't get to do until the 29th (of May) was practice. That probably hurt my game more than lack of play," he said as driving ranges were closed along with practice areas and putting greens.
"Most of us will be in the same boat. We'll be a little more nervous on the first tee because it will be the first round that really matters."
Jim Benson's favorite stories from 2019
Sports reporter Jim Benson picks some memorable writes from this year. From covering the Illinois State basketball team to a golf professional retiring after being in the Bloomington-Normal Community for 28 seasons to a wonderful tribute to a devoted Normal West fan to Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy supporting the local Red Cross, 2019 was full of a little bit of everything. Thanks for reading.
Illinois State basketball player Keyshawn Evans wanted Melinda and Wes Johnson, his "surrogate" parents in Normal, with him on Senior Day alon…
On the day the press box at Maxwell Park was dedicated in Charlie Crabtree's honor, the Normal West softball players could hear their favorite…
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy was in high demand after helping the Bears win the NFC North Division title. Coming to Normal for a dinner …
Illinois State head basketball coach Dan Muller didn't like what he saw from his team during the 2018-19 season as the Redbirds finished a dis…
When Laura Provost arrived as the head professional at the Illinois State Golf Course in 1992, she thought it would only be for a couple years…
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!