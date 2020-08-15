Former Gov. James R. Thompson, 84, has died

Thompson also played a key role in working with Mitsubishi to build its Normal assembly plant in the 1980s.

In 1988, Thompson worked with lawmakers to put together the deal to get the White Sox a new stadium and prevent a potential move to Florida. The plan was passed in the waning hours of a legislative session.

“You bet I was worried,” Thompson told reporters moments after he left the House floor after doing some Republican arm-twisting. “I didn’t know it would pass ... Now we should build a stadium.”

In July 1989, Thompson announced he would not seek a fifth term.

“You can’t be here forever,” he said at the time. “And once you say that as a matter of philosophy, then the next question becomes one of common sense: When do you end this particular career and start a new one? For me, the answer was now.”

After leaving office, he worked as an attorney in the private sector, serving as the chair of the prominent Chicago law firm of Winston and Strawn for many years. He also served on the 9/11 Commission, and helped defend his friend, former Gov. George Ryan during Ryan’s corruption trial.